Hate-watching ‘Emily’ while loving the Paris setting

Wow, the third season of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” is pretty dumb. So why did I spend a handful of hours watching it during my vacation? I was in the mood for pretty and dumb, I guess, especially the pretty; the show is a tour of Paris at its most gorgeous. Somehow, our heroine is always sitting in a perfectly quaint café or jazz club or standing against a perfectly dazzling skyline.

Hey, some people like a pizza-delivery story in their adult movies; I like a little romantic intrigue with my travel porn.

Wait, did I say “intrigue”? I meant insipidity. The American fashion-clashin’ Emily continues to have her Parisian adventures with gorgeous men to the point of exhausting repetition. She loves to say Camille and Gabriel in her flat French accent, even as she pretends to not be coming between them. She leads on Alfie the Brit, but we all know better. A third season of Emily’s romantic bungling is more than enough, but the cliffhanger implies that there is a lot more to come.