The off-the-rails world of ‘Paul T. Goldman’

If all that makes the show sound at all complicated, don’t worry. “Paul T. Goldman,” which premieres Sunday, may be difficult to describe adequately, but it’s an easy-to-watch six-parter that unfolds slyly and provocatively. From director Jason Woliner, who directed one of the better-known fact-fiction hybrids, 2020′s “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” it exists in order to toy with viewers, to peel back layers of truth one by one so that we hardly know what to believe. It’s the counter-argument of sorts to all of the many true-crime series currently grabbing lots of eyes, especially on Netflix.

Where to begin with the fascinating, kaleidoscopic new series “Paul T. Goldman”? It’s a true-crime-type tale about a man — Paul T. Goldman — who discovers that his wife is a con artist whose secret life is tied to an international criminal enterprise. But then it’s also a TV series about the process of making the TV series “Paul T. Goldman,” from casting and scripting to ultimately selling the series to Peacock. But then it’s also about loneliness, denial, the lure of fame, and, most of all, the inevitability of subjectivity when it comes to storytelling.

The real Paul T. Goldman (which, by the way, is not his real name; yes, another layer) is a bored insurance administrator in Florida (originally from Providence) whose second marriage to Audrey (not her real name) devolves into a nightmare. A supremely naïve and upbeat fellow, he accepts her demands for a “part-time marriage,” and they have a son together. But, at long last, he begins to question her honesty and discovers that she’s both defrauding him and involved with another man. As he tells the story, you might find yourself frustrated with his inability to see the real Audrey from the start; his rose-colored perspective can be unnerving.

Paul T. Goldman (left) and director Jason Woliner. Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

They divorce — even the judge calls him “naïve and gullible” — and, to make himself feel better, he writes a memoir of his experience, called “Duplicity.” Peacock’s “Paul T. Goldman” is Woliner’s adaptation of that book, and we are watching Woliner and the cast — including Belinda McGraw as Audrey and Christopher Stanley as his divorce lawyer — on the set filming. Goldman — who, in a bid for fame, is playing himself — claims the story in his memoir is close to 100 percent true, but as filming progresses, it becomes clear that he has embellished here and there. And there, too. He says the embellishments are for the sake of the narrative but, well, bitterness, revenge, ambition, and self-esteem may also figure into his alterations.

So there is the true story, Paul’s written take on it, and the TV series about it, which brings in the influences of Woliner as well as the actors. In the course of the five episodes made available for review, it becomes clear that the truth has been filtered through so many points of view that it is even more unreliable than it already was in Paul’s memoir. In a way, “Paul T. Goldman” is about the trust that many of us often place in the folks who put together true-crime series. That’s not a mind-blowing revelation, of course, but it’s conveyed here with some sharp satire, witty editing, and great details — Paul’s first marriage, for example, to a Russian mail-order bride.

At moments, you may find yourself wondering if Woliner is inviting us to laugh cringingly at Goldman, a man whose fight for self-respect has brought him to extremes. Are we all just piling on this guy, who consults regularly with a psychic and who imagines himself the onscreen hero of what will become an action franchise series, Liam Neeson by way of Little Rhody? Maybe a little, although perhaps not as much as some of the popular reality shows out there right now. But overall, I got the sense that Paul was aware of the many angles Woliner is teasing out of his story, and perhaps even open to providing us with a cautionary tale. With his optimism, awkwardness, and exceedingly bad judgment, he is unerringly human.

PAUL T. GOLDMAN

Starring: Melinda McGraw, Christopher Stanley, James Remar, Frank Grillo, Josh Pais, Dennis Haysbert, Dee Wallace, Paul Ben-Victor

On: Peacock. First three episodes stream Sunday, then weekly on the three following Sundays.

