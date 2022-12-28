Consumers have saved more than $1 million in five years of The Fine Print

During that period, money was returned — or canceled benefits restored — to scores of consumers who turned to the Globe in frustration after being treated unfairly by a corporation, company, or insurer.

By my count, that’s how much money consumers featured in this column have saved since it debuted in June 2017, including more than $300,000 in 2022.

Those consumers e-mailed for help after their own attempts to resolve disputes proved futile. Many told me of being ignored or dismissed or given the runaround. The reason Globe intervention so often works is that corporate higher-ups know the cost of bad publicity.

My consumer advocacy focuses on the specific. But I like to think it deters some bad conduct by reminding those who do business with consumers that shoddy treatment can sometimes have stinging consequences.

Among those that have decided to do the right thing after being contacted by The Fine Print in the last few years are Lowe’s, Eversource, Airbnb, Citizens Bank, UPS, John Hancock, National Floor Direct, Avis, Aer Lingus, Samsung, Tufts Health Plan, Verizon, Best Buy, Viking Cruises, Aetna, the MBTA, Apple, FedEx, and Experian.

The biggest issue highlighted by the column in the last two years is sometimes called “home equity theft,” when homeowners fall behind on their property taxes and a private company purchases the municipal tax title lien for a modest amount and takes the property.

What’s unfair about it is that the private company gets to keep whatever equity the tax delinquent has in the property — the difference between the property’s value and the taxes owed, often $100,000 or more.

Only about a dozen states, including Massachusetts, allow it. And a bill pending before the Legislature would abolish it.

Deborah Foss, pictured here on March 29, 2022, was evicted from her home because of unpaid taxes. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

This year, the column featured the case of Deborah Foss, who lost her home in New Bedford to an affiliate of Tallage Davis LLC. After the column appeared, she won $85,000 in a legal settlement with the company.

In 2021, the column featured the heart-wrenching plight of two brothers behind on the taxes on their Easton home. An affiliate of Tallage Davis appeared well on its way to gaining title to their home, all of it done legally.

After the column appeared, the brothers managed to slow down the legal process long enough for a family member to step up with a loan. That saved their house and a $255,000 loss in equity. They continue to live there now with their families.

The column that got the most attention in 2022 involved a young couple in jeopardy of losing their home in Wareham for a different reason: the oil tank in their basement sprang a leak and caused contamination.

Brian Proctor in the backyard of his Wareham home on Feb. 17, 2022. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Emmaline and Brian Proctor received estimates as high as $185,000 to clean up the contamination, and were stunned when their insurer denied coverage due to an exclusion in their homeowners policy that they were unaware of.

But after the column prompted widespread support for the couple, the insurer, Narragansett Bay Insurance Co. of Providence, reversed its position, saying it would “extend” coverage to the young couple.

A bill that would make oil spillage coverage mandatory and automatic in homeowners policies is pending before the Legislature. An estimated 650,000 households statewide heat with oil. Currently, to be covered, homeowners need to have a “liquid fuel rider” on their policy, at a cost of about $100 a year.

Speaking of the Legislature, another column this year highlighted the need for lawmakers to raise the $5,000 cap on compensation paid by cities and towns to those who trip and fall on a faulty sidewalk.

Allison Evans views the spot where she fell (now repaired and marked with a yellow paint stripe) on the sidewalk outside 250 Newbury Street in Boston. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Allison Evans, a professional photographer, came to me complaining she couldn’t get adequate compensation from the City of Boston for lost income after she tripped on an obviously defective sidewalk in the Back Bay and broke her arm.

State law caps the liability of cities and towns (and the state) in such cases to $5,000, and requires a filing within 30 days, one of the shortest notice periods in any category prescribed under the law.

That $5,000 cap was set in 1965 and effectively eliminates the possibility of hiring a lawyer because so little money is involved. That amount, however, if adjusted for inflation, would be more than $47,000 today. A bill that would raise the cap is pending in the Legislature.

The column this year came to the assistance of Jodi Daynard and Peter Hogan, a married couple whose long-term-care insurance was abruptly canceled by Mutual of Omaha, after they paid nearly $20,000 in premiums over five years.

Jodi Daynard and Peter Hogan pictured in their Newton home on Nov. 18, 2022. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

It started when Daynard inadvertently missed a payment, which allowed the insurer to subject the couple to a new review of their medical history. Mutual of Omaha then terminated their coverage, saying it had discovered that Daynard was experiencing “memory changes” and Hogan had “chronic kidney disease.”

But both “findings” of medical issues by the insurer struck me as bogus. I wrote to Mutual of Omaha that it had wrongly relied on a few, out-of-context words to terminate coverage. The insurer apparently agreed and offered to reinstate them.

The Fine Print also intervened on behalf of Michael O’Brien, after the $1,200 iPhone he shipped by FedEx to his daughter in New York went missing.

The phone was packed by O’Brien and dropped off at a FedEx facility. FedEx hand delivered it to his daughter, but when she opened the box, there was no phone inside.

FedEx initially denied O’Brien’s claim for $1,200. But after the column appeared and prompted lots of reader support for O’Brien, FedEx took responsibility for the lost phone and paid the claim.

Carvana, the giant online retailer of used cars, also reversed itself after being contacted by The Fine Print. Lauryn Smith got a $2,000 refund — and an apology — for the month-long ordeal Carvana put her through after the car she bought from the company broke down.

Lauryn Smith stands in a Westbrook, Maine impound lot near the 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan, which she bought online from Carvana. Photo by Carl D. Walsh for The Boston Globe

Hannah Rosenberg complained to me that the MBTA ghosted her over a medical claim she made after being injured in a Green Line train crash. The T was at fault in the crash and should have paid the $1,000 she incurred to have a deep gash stitched in her chin.

But no amount of prodding could convince the T’s legal department to help. Eight months passed and her overdue medical bill was sent to a collection agency. The T continued to make excuses or failed to respond at all.

I contacted the T on Rosenberg’s behalf and, within an hour, the T stepped up to cover her medical bill and apologized to her.

Erica Adelson got a $500 refund after Cambridge Honda seemed to change the terms on a deal she negotiated for the sale of her car. The salesman gave her one price, but when she showed up the next morning, the sales manager reduced it, saying the salesman wasn’t authorized to set prices.

But Adelson had the original terms in a text exchange, and after I contacted the dealership with copies of those messages, Adelson got the $500 she was owed and an apology.

Erica Adelson is pictured with her new all-electric Bolt automobile on Nov. 10, 2022. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Stephanie Gertz got almost $80 from Lyft with my help after she and her 11-year-old son, on their way to an important medical appointment, got left by the side of the road. The Lyft driver told them his car was experiencing engine trouble and that Gertz should call Lyft for another driver.

Gertz did, but Lyft then charged her about $80 more than the original agreed-upon price. I argued she should get the original price. After all, none of what happened was her fault.

Lyft then refunded her $80, and gave her a $20 credit toward a future ride and an apology.

I’ll be back on the job in 2023. If you have an issue, send it to me at sean.murphy@globe.com. I sift through my e-mails looking for the most outrageous cases of mistreatment. I don’t always succeed on behalf of consumers.

But there are a million reasons for you to give me a try.

Got a problem? Send your consumer issue to sean.murphy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @spmurphyboston.