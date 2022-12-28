Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Dec. 20) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A Western grebe found on Mashpee-Wakeby Pond was the highlight of the Buzzard’s Bay Christmas Bird Count. Other highlights from the count, which covers town on both sides of the bay including Falmouth and Marion, included 3 redheads, a hybrid Barrow’s x common goldeneye, 350 American coots, an Eastern phoebe, several red crossbills, and 2 palm warblers.

Highlights of the Cape Cod Christmas Bird Count included a grasshopper sparrow in Eastham, 2 blue-winged teal in West Harwich, several red crossbills, 9 orange-crowned warblers in Orleans, several yellow-breasted chats, and a painted bunting in Chatham.