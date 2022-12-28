18-year-old man hit by car while helping another driver in New Hampshire

An 18-year-old man was hit by a car Tuesday night after he pulled over to help another driver on a Manchester, N.H., road, police said.

At around 10:36 p.m., police responded to the scene where Jonathan Griffin of Auburn, N.H. was hit while outside of his car on Raymond Wieczorek Drive, near the intersection of Roundstone Drive, according to a statement from New Hampshire State Police. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Griffin had pulled over near the center median of the road and had gotten out of his Honda Civic to help a driver whose Chevy pickup truck had stalled, police said. A Volkswagen Jetta crashed into the pickup truck before hitting Griffin, police said.