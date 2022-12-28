3-year-old girl’s death on Christmas Day ruled a homicide, Maine officials say

The death of a 3-year-old girl in Edgecomb, Maineon Christmas morning has been ruled a homicide, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The girl was identified as Makinzlee Handrahan of Edgecomb, following an autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, police said.

On Sunday around 7:37 a.m., Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Route 1 after receiving a 911 call reporting that a child was not breathing. Handrahan was transported to Miles Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.