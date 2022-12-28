3-year-old girl’s death on Christmas Day ruled a homicide, Maine officials say

The death of a 3-year-old girl in Edgecomb, Maineon Christmas morning has been ruled a homicide, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
The girl was identified as Makinzlee Handrahan of Edgecomb, following an autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, police said.
On Sunday around 7:37 a.m., Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Route 1 after receiving a 911 call reporting that a child was not breathing. Handrahan was transported to Miles Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.
The Maine State Police major crimes unit was contacted, and detectives and evidence response technicians began an investigation into her death, polices said.
The Maine Attorney General’s Office requested that the toddler’s cause of death be withheld, state police said.
Shannon Moss, a spokeswoman with the Maine Department of Public Safety, said more information will be released “when it is appropriate to do so.”
The investigation is ongoing.
