Ballards Beach Resort applies for CRMC permits for temporary structures

Ballard’s was ordered to remove an “unauthorized” tiki bar, stage, canopies, fencing, and a pergola on the property following a contentious summer of issues related to brawls, crowding, and underage drinking .

According to the Block Island Times , the application also asks for a beach permit to be established for the location.

NEW SHOREHAM — There could be four mobile bars and a stage of up to 1,000 square feet outside Ballard’s Beach Resort if an assent application filed Dec. 5 is approved by the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council.

In September, The Globe reported that under state regulations, any construction, grading, or filling activities or other alterations within 200 feet of tidal waters or coastal ponds requires plans for the proposed work be submitted to the CRMC for review, evaluation, and comment prior to construction.

Advertisement

“Failure to comply with this order shall be in violation of a duly adopted Council regulation, and shall be followed by the issuance of a Cease and Desist Order which shall be registered in the land evidence records for the above property,” read the letter signed by Laura Miguel, CRMC’s acting deputy director.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Ballard’s faced backlash after incidents that took place on Aug. 8, when the business held a reggae festival, accompanied by overcrowding and rowdiness. Videos of brawls breaking out circulated online and as a result, Ballard’s liquor and entertainment licenses were suspended for two weeks by the town’s liquor licensing board, which happens to be made up of the Block Island Town Council members.

But Ballard’s won its appeal with the state in late August after being shut down for a little over 24 hours.

Yet the incidents on Aug. 8 were not the only ones at Ballard’s this summer. Town records show that there have been more than four dozen calls to the police and fire departments regarding intoxication and rowdiness at the venue since May 1.

Advertisement

The Block Island Times reports that the application was submitted “in response to a coastal violation,” which was issued Sept. 27, but includes no mention of how the “self-contained” bars will be powered.

The application states that the portable structures will be placed for the summer season, from April 1 to Oct. 31, the Times reports. It notes that it is unlikely that all of the bars will be used. No physical structure will be built on the beach. The perimeter requested is 80 feet from the facility’s masonry seawall and a minimum of 50 feet above the mean high tide line, Biologist Scott Rabideau states in a signed memo.

If the application is contested, a proceeding will be held to consider the objection, the Times reports.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.