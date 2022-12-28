Boston police will maintain high visibility at city’s First Night celebration

Kenneth Green, chief of the MBTA Transit Police, also briefed reporters and said the T will be free starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, and that revelers are encouraged to use public transportation.

“The Police Department will certainly have a large contingent of our police presence within the city, both in the area where the fireworks and all the events are occurring, and in other parts of the city as well,” said Boston Police Commissioner Michael A. Cox during a City Hall press conference.

Boston police will maintain a heavy presence during First Night celebrations on New Year’s Eve, though there’s currently no credible threat to the 48th-annual extravaganza of live music, stunning ice sculptures, and breathtaking fireworks, officials said Tuesday.

“First and foremost, I want to state that currently there are no known threats, credible or otherwise, to this event or to the MBTA,” Green said. “However we’ll continue to be in constant communication with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners.”

Green urged people to alert police if they see anything suspicious during First Night, which he stressed is a family friendly event.

“So we ask our riders to act responsibly, and be respectful to one another,” Green said.

Mayor Michelle Wu said in her remarks that First Night this year, in addition to the outdoor events, will offer indoor programming at locations including the Boston Public Library and Copley Place mall for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also urged attendees to exercise caution.

“Under no circumstance should you be driving while under the influence,” Wu said. “Do not risk this. Make sure that you have a designated driver ready and prepared.”

Wu’s office said in a statement that First Night will feature more than more than 15 hours of free programming across two days in Copley Square and the Back Bay.

The main stage in Copley Square will have a new location for 2023, situated in front of the BPL’s central branch, with Dartmouth Street closed to traffic, the statement said.

A 5.50 p.m. parade from Copley to Boston Common will lead up to the family fireworks presentation over the Common starting at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, according to the statement.

Midnight fireworks over Boston Harbor will once again be produced by the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park, per the statement. More information on First Night festivities is available online at boston.gov/first-night.

“We all deserve to enjoy these celebrations and want to preserve the sense of First Night truly being welcoming to everyone from every generation,” Wu said in the statement. “The majority of this year’s activities and performances will take place outside so please be sure to check the weather, layer up and dress accordingly. I hope everyone has a wonderful new year and can’t wait to see you all at the parade and all of the festivities this weekend.”

Her words were echoed in the release by Boston Fire Department Commissioner Paul F. Burke.

“Boston Fire is ready to work with our city and state agencies to have a successful First Night Celebration,” Burke said. “BFD will have our Tactical Response Unit, Hazmat Techs, Inspectors as well as fully staffed engine companies on and around the event areas to support the public’s safety in any way we can.”

During the City Hall briefing Wednesday, Dusty Rhodes, president of First Night producer Coventures Inc., told reporters she’s always heartened by the sight of so many young families enjoying the 100 percent free event.

“Many times people say, ‘what’s your favorite part about First Night, Dusty?’ And I say ‘the strollers,’” Rhodes said. “I love to see all the families coming into town with the strollers and the little kids with all their little, glitzy little light-ups on their heads and just, so much glee in their eyes.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.