Brockton mother convicted of killing her children, 8 and 5, faces sentencing Wednesday

First-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

After a nine-day trial, a jury convicted Latarsha Sanders, 48, of two counts of first-degree murder for the 2018 stabbing deaths of her sons, 8-year-old Edson Brito and 5-year-old La’son Brito, according to District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office. The jury deliberated for four hours, Cruz’s office said.

A Brockton woman convicted Tuesday of stabbing her two young sons to death will be sentenced Wednesday in Plymouth Superior Court.

When Sanders was indicted in March 2018, prosecutors said she had confessed to stabbing both children multiple times with a kitchen knife in her Prospect Street home and then cleaning them up, placing them in bed, and mopping up the murder scene, the Globe reported at the time.

Sanders’ mother told police that before the boys’ deaths, she had become obsessed with the Illuminati and ritual sacrifices. Her mother believed Sanders was mentally ill, but said she refused to seek treatment.

Community members gathered for a vigil in memory of 8-year-old Edson Brito and 5-year-old Lason Brito outside their home in Brockton on February 8, 2018. Craig F. Walker

A police report said that Sanders initially made false statements to police after the boys were discovered, blaming the killings on other people before admitting responsibility, the Globe reported.

Court filings indicate Sanders had pursued an insanity defense at trial. She was also convicted Tuesday of one count of witness intimidation.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





