David Ortiz forgives 10 men convicted in connection with shooting him in Santo Domingo, report says

A request for further comment was sent to a spokesperson for Ortiz on Wednesday.

“I am a man of God, I forgave those boys, I forgave them a long time ago,” Ortiz, 47, said during the trial in the Dominican Republic last week, according to a report published in the newspaper Listin Diario on Tuesday. The report was published in Spanish and translated into English.

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz offered forgiveness to the 10 men convicted in connection with a shooting in 2019 in Santo Domingo that nearly claimed the life of the first-ballot Hall of Famer , according to published reports.

Former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis, whom Ortiz hired to look into the circumstances of the shooting, said in a phone interview Wednesday morning that he was pleased the case had “come to a successful conclusion.”

Ortiz was shot in the back as he sat outdoors at a night spot in his native Santo Domingo on the night of June 9, 2019. A friend drove him first to a local hospital before he was later flown to Mass. General in Boston, where he spent several weeks recovering.

The trigger man, Rolfi Ferreras Cruz, 27, was among the 10 defendants convicted Tuesday, per Listin Diario. He and another man, Eddy Féliz, each received 30-year prison sentences for their “direct participation” in the shooting, reports said.

A third defendant, Alberto Miguel Rodríguez Mota, 28, received a 20-year sentence for paying the failed hitmen $10,000, according to Listin Diario. According to reports, seven other defendants received sentences of between 5 and 20 years in prison. Three other men were acquitted.

“This is a good outcome,” said Davis, who’s also done security consulting for the Boston Globe, on Wednesday. “The people who were actually the trigger pullers were convicted, and I think that’s the best thing that could have happened.”

Davis had determined after a six-month investigation that Ortiz was shot point-blank in the back because a notorious international drug kingpin whose path he crossed multiple times wanted him dead.

Davis told the Globe in March that the powerful and politically connected drug lord César “The Abuser” Peralta came to feel disrespected by Ortiz, prompting him to place a bounty on Ortiz’s head and sanction the hit squad that tried to kill him.

“Peralta said he had David shot,” Davis said in an interview, citing information that he said US law enforcement officials gathered and shared with him.

Peralta pleaded guilty in November, in a separate case in federal court in Puerto Rico, to conspiring to smuggle more than a half-ton of cocaine into the United States. He faces faces 10 years to life in prison and a fine as high as $10 million when he’s sentenced in that matter in May, legal filings show.

Peralta has not been charged in the brazen shooting of Ortiz in 2019.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





