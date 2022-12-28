Good Samaritan helps Springfield police officers disarm robbery suspect during perilous confrontation

He allegedly robbed a Metro PCS store on Armory Street at knifepoint early Tuesday afternoon, prompting law enforcement to respond to the area, according to the statement.

A Good Samaritan helped Springfield police officers disarm an armed robbery suspect who allegedly grabbed one officer’s service weapon during a struggle Tuesday and fired two shots that narrowly missed the cops and the heroic civilian, according to authorities.

A short time later an officer spotted Gonzalez on Chapin Terrace, and a struggle ensued, officials said. A Good Samaritan identified as Pedro Perez saw the fracas as he drove by and immediately stopped to help.

Perez “jumped out of his vehicle and attempted, along with the officer, to restrain the suspect,” the statement said. “Gonzalez was able to grab ahold of the officer’s service pistol as an assisting officer arrived.”

As the struggle continued, Gonzalez allegedly managed to fire two shots from the service weapon, according to the statement. One round struck Gonzalez’s own hand, police said, and the second shot hit Perez’s truck.

Officers then took the gun from Gonzalez and placed him under arrest, the statement said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries, as was one of the officers involved in the struggle, police said, adding that authorities recovered a large knife and cash stolen from the store.

“Without the help of Mr. Perez there undoubtedly would have been a much different outcome to this incident,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood in the statement. “His actions in all likelihood saved the lives of two Springfield Police Officers. This dangerous suspect had zero regard for anyone’s livelihood and my officers involved put their lives on the line to prevent this individual from causing any additional harm. These officers displayed a degree of professionalism and bravery that their families, our fellow officers and the residents of the city they serve should be extremely proud of.”

Clapprood’s words were echoed by Mayor Domenic J. Sarno.

“Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and I are thankful that the initial responding officer was not seriously hurt and I have wished the officer a speedy recovery and encouragement,” Sarno said in the release. “ ... This incident could have ended very differently but thanks to the efforts from this good Samaritan, Pedro Perez, who was in the right place at the right time, he was able to provide assistance to our officers who were trying to detain the suspect.”

The mayor said that when he called Perez to personally thank him, “he simply and humbly stated this was the way he was brought up to help those in need. Once again, we see that these criminals have little to no regard for the safety or lives of our residents or our brave and dedicated police officers. If this suspect was successful in wrestling the officers service pistol and if Mr. Perez wasn’t there to assist, I have no doubts that this violent criminal suspect would have taken the lives of our officers and anyone else that was in his way.”

Mastroianni’s Auto Body on Taylor Street has offered to fix Perez’s truck for free and provide him with transportation until his truck’s good as new, officials said.

Meanwhile Gonzalez, police said, faces a slew of charges including armed and masked robbery and three counts of armed assault to murder. He is slated for arraignment Thursday in Springfield District Court, records show. It wasn’t immediately clear if he’d hired a lawyer.









