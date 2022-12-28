It will stay warm through the end of the year. Rain is possible on New Year’s Eve.

Indeed warmer than average conditions will be the rule to conclude 2022 and begin 2023. The mild air means that any ice on lakes and ponds will be thinning and remain unsafe. We’ve already seen some mishaps on the early ice cover, and it’s a good idea to remind people to stay off.

It’s been a chilly few days across the area, with the cold arriving on Christmas Eve and continuing into this morning. Temperatures will be on the upswing over the next several days, eventually remaining in the 50s in the afternoon for a significant stretch to start the new year.

A flow of mild air will continue into the first week of 2023. Tropical Tidbits

As we transition into the former conditions there will be a blend of clouds and sunshine for Wednesday. I think clouds will be the dominant feature today, but splashes of sun are still possible. Plan on dry and sunny to partly sunny days for Thursday and Friday. Highs will reach the 40s Thursday and 50s Friday.

Many areas will hit the 50 degrees on Friday this week. NOAA

The next weather concern comes on New Year’s Eve. There’s going to be a surge in moisture from the south arriving in the evening. If the system were to slow down we could make it through midnight about without any shower activity but it does look like winds at upper levels of the atmosphere are moving quickly enough that you should plan on rain arriving during the middle of the evening. This rain will continue after midnight. At sunrise on the first day of the New Year, anywhere from a half an inch to an inch of rain will have fallen.

Rain will arrive New Year’s Eve and continue in the morning on Sunday. WeatherBELL

I don’t expect much clearing for Sunday. We’ll have to wait until Monday for the sun to return — and when it does, temperatures will still be above average, reaching between 45 and 50 in the afternoon. More typical for early April.

With the upper-level winds coming from the southwest, much of the first week of January will be way warmer than average. We could even get near 60 degrees for the middle of the week before trending lower for week two.

Average temperatures in early April are in the lower 50s. NOAA Data

If you’re a winter weather enthusiast, you might be getting nervous about the lack of snow and cold. The pattern can change quickly, and there’s still lots of time left for typical winter weather. However it is worth noting that we are in a triple-dip La Niña and many of the winter outlooks forecasted the overall winter to be less snowy and milder than usual.