The key jobs Providence Mayor-elect Brett Smiley still has to fill

Smiley will be sworn in as the city’s 39th mayor on Monday, but he’s still got plenty of key jobs to fill. Here’s a look some of the most important positions that are still open.

The incoming mayor also announced that former Providence Firefighters Union president Derek Silva will become the fire chief, a position that has been vacant for most of outgoing Mayor Jorge Elorza’s tenure in City Hall (Pare has functioned as the acting chief).

Providence Mayor-elect Brett Smiley made huge news yesterday when he announced that Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare is retiring and popular Police Chief Colonel Hugh Clements is stepping away from his post.

Chief of police

For a city of Providence’s size, police department leadership has remained remarkably stable most of the last two decades first with Dean Esserman’s eight-year run as chief and then with Clements running the show for more than 11 years. When you combine Clements’ decision to step away with commander Tom Verdi’s recent retirement, Smiley now has the top two spots in the department to fill. The biggest question is going to be whether he promotes from within the department or conducts a national search.

Planning

Other than public safety, there might not be a more influential department in city government than planning, which has a ton of influence over zoning and redevelopment. Longtime director Bonnie Nickerson isn’t staying on with the Smiley administration, leaving a huge vacancy heading into inauguration day.

Economic development

Elorza wanted to go in a different direction from his predecessor when it came to economic development, moving away from the big personality that was Jim Bennett in favor of Mark Huang, who was more policy oriented. Elorza and Huang never quite hit it off, and Huang moved on in 2018. For the final 15 months of Elorza’s administration, Keith Stokes has led economic development.

City solicitor

It’s not the most front-facing job, but the city’s top lawyer has his/her fingerprints on almost every decision that is made in Providence. The job is unique because the solicitor represents both the mayor and the City Council, and it comes with a guaranteed four-year term. Jeff Dana has been the solicitor for the past eight years, and he has made it clear that he wants to stay put with the Smiley administration. But no decision has been announced.

Providence School Board

It’s no secret that Providence schools are a mess right now, and with the state in control of the school system, the board has very little power. But there are several vacancies, including the presidency because Kinzel Thomas is stepping away from the board. With a partially elected board coming in 2024 and control of the school system returning to the city at some point in the next decade, Smiley has no choice but to pay close attention to this panel.

Other notes

The Smiley administration has posted jobs for director of public works and press secretary.

The mayor is expected to keep Government Strategies as its State House lobbying firm.

There has been talk that former Providence Teachers Union president Steve Smith will be working for Smiley, but no job has been finalized yet.

Several outgoing City Council members have been seeking towork for the new mayor, but they have been told that they would need a state Ethics Commission opinion to waive the one-year revolving door law.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.