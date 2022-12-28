Look for R.I. to make gains in renewable energy, forest conservation, and clean transportation in 2023, experts say

What will happen in 2023? Globe Rhode Island asked some experts from around the state about the trends and storylines to follow in the coming year in the state’s efforts to address climate change and help the environment.

There’s been a lot of activity in the past few years in Rhode Island to address climate change, with major legislation passing in 2021 that sets binding targets for carbon reductions, and new efforts in 2022 to meet those goals.

Priscilla de la Cruz, senior director of government affairs at the Audubon Society of Rhode Island

The stresses of land use in our densely populated areas continue to increase as the impacts of climate change intensify and threaten the Ocean State: from conserving forestland needed to adapt to climate change, to accelerating renewable energy development in preferred, optimal sites, to the need for green affordable housing and clean transportation options. How Rhode Island rises to the challenge of taking substantial actions to reduce carbon emissions in transportation and heating systems will be key in 2023. Equally telling will be how the state approaches its investments in developing a climate strategy that can meet the interim mandates of the Act on Climate. Substantial investments, including leveraging federal dollars, are needed to fund climate strategies and essential staffing to direct all governmental agencies to adhere to the enforceable targets.

Sue AnderBois, climate and energy program manager, The Nature Conservancy in Rhode Island

I’m hoping the General Assembly will enact incentives for Rhode Islanders to install heat pumps in their homes, get more EVs and e-bikes on the road, and rapidly expand the network of EV chargers around the state. While the state has rolled out new programs to incentivize electric vehicles and e-bikes, it is only a very small first step to achieving carbon reductions in this sector.

We need to conserve more of Rhode Island’s core forests and also rapidly develop renewable energy across the state and region. Right now, these two goals conflict with each other. Nearly 70 percent of the deforestation in Rhode Island since 2018 has been caused by solar development. But it doesn’t have to be that way. There are new funding sources to incentivize development on brownfields. And for many years, The Nature Conservancy has been working with partners and legislators, trying to change state laws to move clean energy away from our forests, and toward brownfields, industrial areas, rooftops, and places like that. Getting this done is our top State House priority in 2023.

Susan Cornacchia, shoreline access advocate

Coastal property owners will work against nature and rebuild on beaches that have been devastated repeatedly by hurricanes or that are severely eroding. The Federal Flood Insurance Program incentivized re-building on barrier beaches that were wiped clean. The public subsidizes costs of property devastation after each disaster and coastal property values continue to spiral upward. As long as developers continue to profit and the public assumes the risks, we won’t make much headway toward climate resiliency.

Topher Hamblett, director of advocacy, Save The Bay

In 2022, Rhode Island made headway on two major climate change-related challenges: reducing greenhouse gases and helping Narragansett Bay adapt to climate change impacts. The recent EC4 report shows that we are reducing greenhouse gas emissions, while the state’s investments in the newly-created Ocean State Climate Adaptation & Resilience fund ($4 million) and the Municipal Resilience Program ($16 million) support adaptation programs that will help coastal wetlands, shorelines and river systems adapt to climate change.

As we head into 2023, the state has an opportunity to build on these achievements and leverage significant federal support in the process. The pace of greenhouse gas reductions can and must accelerate. Regarding adaptation, the state needs to develop a more coordinated, efficient way to plan and implement projects, like removing dams to restore river flow and reduce flood risk. With so many projects to tackle, and so much funding available, the state needs to be more strategic — in fact, Rhode Island could begin to model its efforts on Massachusetts, which has a very effective Division of Ecological Restoration that accomplishes these goals.

(Separately, Save the Bay has said that reform of the state’s Coastal Resources Management Council is among its top 2023 legislative priorities. Save the Bay has has raised concerns about what it considers problematic actions of the CRMC. In the most recent example Save the Bay has raised, the politically appointed CRMC voted on Dec. 13 to approve offshore wind power cables for the Revolution Wind project, but rejected one part of the advice of its professional staff — that the project had to go through the General Assembly first to set a lease and a fee.

“We believe that this is another in a long series of problematic council actions — including the Champlin’s Marina debacle — that is a reminder of the immediate need for CRMC reform,” Hamblett said separately.)

Terry Gray, director of the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management

Rhode Island recently completed an update of our greenhouse gas reduction plan, which was last published in 2016. One thing that was abundantly clear from that process was that the degree of public engagement and interest has increased tremendously and people want more — both in terms of more opportunities to participate, and more action.

Looking forward to 2023, we will continue some of the best practices from this effort as well as extending to more groups. In particular, our engagement with disadvantaged and underserved communities has just begun and there is much more work necessary to ensure that these voices are heard in our policy and program discussions. The adverse impacts of a warming climate are not felt equitably among people in Rhode Island. Delivering climate-related policies and programs to underserved and disadvantaged communities will be a priority in 2023 and beyond.

Similarly, we need to develop systems to effectively engage with municipalities and Rhode Island’s business communities. And in terms of actions, we need to maintain a continued focus on transportation, our biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions. From promoting rebates for EVs, expanding RI’s electric vehicle charging network, and investigating regulatory measures to advance cleaner transportation, just about everything is on the table to consider.

David Ortiz, head of government affairs and market strategy, Northeast, Ørsted

Rhode Island’s thriving offshore wind industry, launched here with The Starting Five at the Block Island Wind Farm, will jump into hyperdrive in 2023: We’ll be building turbine foundation components at ProvPort and crew transfer vessels at Rhode Island shipyards; establishing operations facilities at Quonset Point; continuing our partnerships with the R.I. building trades and our commitment to workforce training; and collaborating with the rest of the state’s offshore wind cluster. It’s all part of our growing presence and commitment to Rhode Island.

In the new year, the Block Island Wind Farm will enter its seventh year in operations, and our next Rhode Island offshore wind project, Revolution Wind, will enter the final stages of permitting and gear up for construction. And thanks to Governor McKee’s leadership, the state’s next offshore wind solicitation will mean even more Ocean State homes and businesses will be powered by clean, offshore wind energy. Put it all together and you can probably tell: We’re really bullish about the year ahead for Rhode Island.

John Flaherty, deputy director, Grow Smart RI

With the transportation sector being the single-largest and fastest-growing contributor to climate changing emissions, we expect to see Rhode Island follow the lead of other states investing more heavily in improved public transportation as a serious climate action strategy. According to RIPTA’s own analysis, implementing the ambitious transit vision and master plan would achieve 80 percent of Rhode Island’s ‘2050 goal’ for reducing vehicle miles traveled and related emissions. Rhode Island already has the bones for better transit with nearly 80 percent of its population living within a 10-minute walk of a transit stop. We also expect to see more statewide land use reform allowing mixed-use and transit-oriented development. This historic pattern of development brings more homes closer to work, school, shopping and all of life’s essentials, lessening the need for driving. Finally, we expect to see amendments to state incentives for solar energy siting that don’t result in clear-cutting of key forestland, undermining the climate value of forests.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.