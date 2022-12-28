Man sentenced to 5 to 7 years in prison after guilty plea to assault in death of four-month-old son

A former Amherst man was sentenced Wednesday to 5 to 7 years in state prison after pleading guilty to an assault charge stemming from the death of his 4-month old son in 2019, authorities said.

Isaac Villalobos, 35, who’s also known as Angel M. Carattini-Rivera, learned his fate after pleading guilty Wednesday in Hampshire Superior Court to a charge of assault and battery on a child causing substantial injury, according to Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped charges of manslaughter, reckless endangerment of a child, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14, Sullivan’s office said in a statement, which did not name the infant.