Man sentenced to 5 to 7 years in prison after guilty plea to assault in death of four-month-old son

A former Amherst man was sentenced Wednesday to 5 to 7 years in state prison after pleading guilty to an assault charge stemming from the death of his 4-month old son in 2019, authorities said.
Isaac Villalobos, 35, who’s also known as Angel M. Carattini-Rivera, learned his fate after pleading guilty Wednesday in Hampshire Superior Court to a charge of assault and battery on a child causing substantial injury, according to Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office.
As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped charges of manslaughter, reckless endangerment of a child, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14, Sullivan’s office said in a statement, which did not name the infant.
A grand jury had indicted Villalobos following a three-year investigation into the death of the child, who died Sept. 15, 2019, after receiving adult sleep medicine, the statement said, adding that the boy was injected with an infant syringe.
“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of the baby’s death to be acute doxylamine intoxication,” the statement said.
Assistant District Attorney Andrew C. Covington prosecuted the case, which he described as a “horrific tragedy.”
“In this case, the Commonwealth wanted to provide a measure of closure for the victim’s family while also holding the defendant accountable for his actions,” Covington said in the statement. “We feel the best interests of justice were served with this plea and sentencing today.”
