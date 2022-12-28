Massachusetts Lottery introduces first $50 scratch ticket

The Massachusetts State Lottery introduced a scratch ticket that costs $50, which will feature the largest instant win prize in the game’s history — $25 million, according to a statement from the lottery on Tuesday.
The “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” ticket is scheduled to go on sale Feb. 7, months after the lottery’s 50th anniversary celebration, the statement said. The odds of winning any prize will be one in 4.10 and the new game will deliver the highest payout percentage of any game offered by the Mass Lottery, officials said in the statement.
“Our customers had been requesting this ticket for some time. After careful consideration, the Lottery has what we believe will provide them with the entirely new level of excitement they have been seeking,” State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg said in the statement.
Of the 30.2 million “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” tickets set to be printed, there will be three $25 million prizes, five $2 million prizes, and 15 $1 million prizes, the statement said. All of the winning tickets will pay at least $100.
On each ticket, there will be 10 “winning numbers” and 35 “your numbers,” and if one or more of “your numbers” match the “winning numbers,” the player wins the amount corresponding with the winning number, the statement said. There are also three bonus spots on the ticket that offer an opportunity to automatically win $100, $500, or $1,000.
Sales from the new game are expected to be at least $1.5 billion, which could generate over $150 million in net profit, which will then be returned to the 351 Massachusetts cities and towns as “unrestricted local aid,” the statement said.
The highest-priced instant ticket currently available is $30, which was introduced in 2014.
