Massachusetts Lottery introduces first $50 scratch ticket

The Massachusetts State Lottery introduced a scratch ticket that costs $50, which will feature the largest instant win prize in the game’s history — $25 million, according to a statement from the lottery on Tuesday.

The “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” ticket is scheduled to go on sale Feb. 7, months after the lottery’s 50th anniversary celebration, the statement said. The odds of winning any prize will be one in 4.10 and the new game will deliver the highest payout percentage of any game offered by the Mass Lottery, officials said in the statement.

“Our customers had been requesting this ticket for some time. After careful consideration, the Lottery has what we believe will provide them with the entirely new level of excitement they have been seeking,” State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg said in the statement.