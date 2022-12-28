Mattapan woman, 27, charged with striking boyfriend with vehicle and stabbing him after he admitted infidelity

She appeared Tuesday in Dorchester Municipal Court, where a not guilty plea was entered for her on two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury, records show.

A 27-year-old Mattapan woman was held on $5,000 bail Tuesday for allegedly striking her boyfriend with her vehicle and then stabbing him Dec. 23 after he confessed to infidelity, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office.

The violence erupted around 9:30 p.m. Friday, when police were called to Manchester Street in Mattapan for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, according to authorities.

Police “found the 28-year-old victim bleeding from a stab wound to the abdomen,” said Hayden’s office in a statement. “The victim was uncooperative with police.”

Someone else, however, did step up to provide officers with critical information.

“A witness told police that a silver Honda Accord made a three-point turn in the street, struck two vehicles and then struck the victim,” the statement said. “Police followed a trail of blood and found a pink folding knife, covered in blood, on the street.”

The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he remained in the ICU as of Tuesday, authorities said.

Investigators on Friday had broadcast a description of Warner’s vehicle, which paid off when State Police later stopped her on Interstate 93 northbound near exit 15B, according to officials. There was blood on the vehicle’s front grille, the statement said, and Warner allegedly came clean to Boston police following her arrest.

“The driver, Warner, later admitted to Boston police that she had struck and stabbed the victim because he had informed her he was being unfaithful,” the statement said.

Hayden decried Warner’s alleged response to the news of her boyfriend’s philandering.

“The actions people take when they receive unwelcome news can make a bad situation much worse for everyone involved, as is the case here,” Hayden said in the statement. “This woman’s actions have had a dramatic impact on her life and the victim’s.”

A request for comment was sent to the public defender who represented Warner on Tuesday. Her next court hearing is slated for March 24, records show.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.