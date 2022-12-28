More cancellations and delays for travelers on Southwest Airlines

There were a total of 45 cancellations and 59 delays at Logan International Airport on Wednesday morning . Twenty-nine of the cancellations were Southwest flights.

As of Wednesday morning, Southwest had canceled 2,509 (62 percent) of its flights and 154 (3 percent) were delayed nationwide. A similar situation is expected to play out Thursday, as Southwest has canceled 2,348 (58 percent) of its flights scheduled for tomorrow , according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

Travel woes continued at Logan Airport and across the country Wednesday as Southwest Airlines marked another day of widespread cancellations and delays.

Among the cancellations were Southwest flights that were due to arrive in Boston Wednesday from Baltimore, Chicago, Nashville and St. Louis. Southwest flights destined for Baltimore and Nashville were also canceled, according to Massport’s website.

Overall, the situation at Logan Airport has improved since the holiday weekend. On Wednesday morning, Logan had 23 cancellations of departing flights (4 percent) and 32 (6 percent) of the departing flights were delayed. For flights arriving to Boston, there were 22 cancellations (4 percent) and 40 (8 percent) delays.

Cancellations have plagued Southwest passengers all week. On Tuesday the airline canceled 64 percent of all of its flights nationwide, and 25 percent were delayed. On Monday, Southwest canceled 71 percent of its flights and another 19 percent were delayed, according to FlightAware.

Massport officials have been warning travelers about the current situation with Southwest.

“Due to Southwest flight cancellations nationwide, we urge passengers to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport,” Massport officials said in a tweet.

On Tuesday Southwest Airlines officials said they plan to operate at a reduced schedule for the “next several days.”

“And our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning,” Southwest officials said in a statement. “We’re working with Safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning crews and our fleet ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us.

“We were fully staffed and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend when the severe weather swept across the continent, where Southwest is the largest carrier in 23 of the top 25 travel markets in the U.S. These operational conditions forced daily changes of an unprecedented volume and magnitude to our flight schedule and the tools our teams use to recover the airline remain at capacity.”

Southwest officials said they will be posting information for customers online at Southwest.com/traveldisruption.

“As we continue the work to recover our operation, we have made the decision to continue operating a reduced schedule by flying roughly one third of our schedule for the next several days,” Southwest officials said in the statement. “And we’re working to reach customers whose travel plans will change to offer specific information and available options, also available at Southwest.com/traveldisruption.”









