New York man charged in Christmas Eve burglary in Dorchester; tackled by residents, officials say

A 25-year-old Brooklyn, N.Y. man was charged Tuesday after he allegedly broke into a Dorchester home on Christmas Eve, where residents tackled him after they found him rummaging around, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a call for a breaking and entering at a home on Radford Lane and found the suspect, Oliver Sampeur, being held down on the floor by the residents, spokesman James Borghesani said in a statement.

The residents told police they found Sampeur looking through drawers in their kitchen, chased after him when he tried to run away, and then tackled him, Borghesani said. One resident told police that money was missing from his bedroom.