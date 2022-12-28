New York man charged in Christmas Eve burglary in Dorchester; tackled by residents, officials say

A 25-year-old Brooklyn, N.Y. man was charged Tuesday after he allegedly broke into a Dorchester home on Christmas Eve, where residents tackled him after they found him rummaging around, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.
Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a call for a breaking and entering at a home on Radford Lane and found the suspect, Oliver Sampeur, being held down on the floor by the residents, spokesman James Borghesani said in a statement.
The residents told police they found Sampeur looking through drawers in their kitchen, chased after him when he tried to run away, and then tackled him, Borghesani said. One resident told police that money was missing from his bedroom.
Advertisement
When police arrested Sampeur, they found keys in his pocket that belonged to a Jeep parked nearby, Borghesani said. The car had been reported stolen, and its owner reported other missing property, including a laptop, Apple AirPods, and some workbooks.
Police found $1,152 total on Sampeur during booking, according to Borghesani.
He was charged in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court with unarmed burglary, larceny from a building, larceny over $1,200, larceny of a motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property.
He was released Tuesday on personal recognizance and was ordered to stay away from the address of the crime and to have no contact with the alleged victims, Borghesani said.
“This was certainly an eventful Christmas Eve for these folks, and an early Christmas surprise for the person who had her vehicle returned, despite the loss of some of her property,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the statement.
Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.