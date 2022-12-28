Photos: The 6 most expensive homes that sold in Rhode Island in 2022

Recently released data from the Rhode Island Association of Realtors showed that 660 single-family homes were sold in November, which is a nearly 35 percent drop compared to this same time last year.

In November, the median price of a single-family home sold in the state rose by nearly 10 percent to $411,450 compared to 2021. Yet, in the middle of a housing crisis, interested home buyers are up against a slim inventory, which is significantly slowing sales.

PROVIDENCE — After a blockbuster year for home sales in 2021, realtors in Rhode Island are reporting that the average price tag continues to rise.

Advertisement

Bryant Da Cruz, president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors, explained that the increase in median price is in part due to more move-up homes selling than starter homes, which Rhode Island has a lack of, and the demand is keeping prices high. He said the state must find ways to increase its housing stock as the shortage has now reached “a critical level.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

In 2021, luxury real estate largely drove Rhode Island’s real estate market, where out-of-state buyers were purchasing massive coastal properties for up to $30 million. The luxury market is starting to slow nationally, and the highest home sale in Rhode Island in 2022 was much less than 2021, with a price tag of almost $18 million. But some local realtors say each market should be localized.

Lori Joyal, an associate in Washington County for Lila Delman Compass, represented the seller for the largest home sale in Rhode Island this year. She shattered statewide records in 2021, having individually closed more than $121 million in sales volume. And in her corner of the state, where many out-of-state residents purchase vacation homes in communities like Watch Hill or Weekapaug, there’s a serious demand for high-end properties.

Advertisement

“There’s limited inventory and beautiful properties. They aren’t just buying a home, they are buying community, the ocean, to escape [places like] New York,” Joyal said. “This is the vacation home market. We are busy.”

Here are the most expensive homes that sold in Rhode Island in 2022.

6. Merrillton at 25 Bowery St., Newport

Unique features: An elevator that travels to each floor, reception rooms, large chandeliers, billiards and cinema rooms, a formal library, pebble tech infinity swimming pool, a chef’s kitchen, private woodland walk, and reduced taxes due to the previous owner donating property to the Aquidneck Land Trust. It was sold fully furnished.

History lesson: In 1849, construction began on an Italianate villa designed by Samuel Powel on Bowery Street in Newport. Mary Powel, his daughter, later recalled how her father designed the grounds, which included evergreens, an open lawn, bedded-out gardens, a massive hornbeam, and period plantings.

Decades later, in 1933, Episcopal minister George Merrill purchased the mansion and later became the estate’s namesake. The estate was later owned by Jane Pickens, the singer and Broadway star, and in 2009, her conservationist daughter deeded the majority of the property to the Aquidneck Land Trust.

The late Peter de Savary, another owner and developer from the Carnegie Abbey Club, renovated the home to give it more of a modern flair. He had purchased the home for $2.5 million in 2012 but sold it for $8.7 million about two years later.

5. “Long Pond Farm” at 527 Ministerial Road in South Kingstown

Unique features: Along the water’s edge of a freshwater pond in the Matunuck Hills, original six-stall horse barn, fenced paddock, walking and riding trails, vegetable garden, miles of stone walls, a private Sporting Clays area, a guest house.

Advertisement

History lesson: Set in the Matunuck Hills in South Kingstown, the estate located at 527 Ministerial Road was originally built in 1929 and has since been renovated and restored. The 6,400-square-foot colonial home is set on 52 acres along a freshwater pond. An additional one bedroom cabin with a fireplace was included in the property.

4. 648 A West Beach Road, Charlestown

Unique features: Water vistas from nearly every vantage point of Block Island and beyond, guest quarters above the garage with its own en-suite bedroom and family room, 2.12 acres of manicured grounds, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

3. 8 Westerly Road, Westerly

Sale Price: $9.95 million

Listing Agent: Donna Krueger-Simmons of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

Buyer’s Agent: Bill Hecker of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

Year Built: 1899

Rooms: 16

Unique features: A Har-Tru tennis court, original Southern pine floors, a walk away from the beach, a custom-designed playhouse with its own hardwood floors, 1.4 acres, and ocean views.

History lesson: The classic rambling shingled “cottage” was one of three residences in the family compound for Clara H. Stanton. Stanton, a descendent of one of the earlier settlers of Rhode Island, used the property as a rental house after it was completed in 1899.

In the 1940s and 1950s, the Rev. James G. Graham of Washington, D.C., owned the property and was known for annual communications with his tenants, informing them of improvements made to the property to make it “even lovelier,” according to a 2005 report by The Watch Hill Conservancy. Area neighbors began referring to the “cottage” as “Even Lovelier.” The home was acquired by a family from Glastonbury, Conn. in 1983.

Advertisement

Bill Hecker, the sales associate that represented the buyer this year, said the property represents “a piece of Watch Hill and southern Rhode Island history” with the “bones and legacy of the 19th century.”

2. 101 Harrison Ave., Newport

Sale Price: $15 million

Listing Agent: David Huberman of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

Buyer’s Agent: Kate Greenman of Gustave White Sotheby’s.

Year Built: 1957

Rooms: 7

Unique features: Semi-seclusion, a small private beach, hundreds of feet of usable water-frontage with panoramic views of the Newport Bridge, Newport Harbor, and Narragansett Bay.

David Huberman, the sales associate for the property, told the Globe that there isn’t much information about the property since it was an off-market sale.

1. The “Treasure Hill” estate at 2 Kidds Way in Westerly

Unique features: A three-story elevator, wine cellar and tasting room, grand pub and billiard, multiple fireplaces, a pool house with a full kitchen and bathroom, a home gym with a fitness room and sauna, an outdoor heated salt water pool and cascading waterfall, views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.