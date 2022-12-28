Referee assaulted by player at Cohasset High School basketball game, police say

A Cohasset High School basketball game was brought to a halt Wednesday evening when a player punched a referee in the face, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said in a statement.

“There is no place for violence of any kind in a school and we are thankful that the victim in this incident was not seriously injured,” Quigley said. “We have identified the student-athlete allegedly involved in this incident and the matter remains under investigation.”

At about 6:45 p.m., Cohasset Police responded to Cohasset High School after receiving a report of an assault, the statement said.