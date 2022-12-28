Referee assaulted by player at Cohasset High School basketball game, police say

A Cohasset High School basketball game was brought to a halt Wednesday evening when a player punched a referee in the face, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said in a statement.
“There is no place for violence of any kind in a school and we are thankful that the victim in this incident was not seriously injured,” Quigley said. “We have identified the student-athlete allegedly involved in this incident and the matter remains under investigation.”
At about 6:45 p.m., Cohasset Police responded to Cohasset High School after receiving a report of an assault, the statement said.
Police say a 17-year-old player from the visiting team, Excel High School of Boston, punched a referee in the face during the game. There was no further fighting and no Cohasset players were involved, according to police.
Advertisement
The game was immediately canceled and the gym was cleared, police said.
The referee did not require medical attention, and Cohasset police continue to investigate the incident.
Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.