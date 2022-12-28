At Rhode Island’s T.F. Green airport, some Southwest passengers still trying to get home

Gary and other Southwest employees were the lone bright spot in an otherwise difficult couple of days, the Walstencrofts said on Wednesday, their second day at the airport trying to get back to Florida. An A+ for effort, but without the resources to help, they said.

Among those searching for a way out were Carol and Richard Wolstencroft, formerly of Attleboro, Mass., now living in Florida. Their flight to Fort Myers, scheduled for Wednesday, was canceled on Tuesday. When they went to the airport, a Southwest ticket agent named Gary worked with them for more than an hour to try to help.

WARWICK, R.I. — Southwest Airlines’ nationwide meltdown continued to strand and frustrate travelers at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport on Wednesday morning, with flights canceled and a collection of wayward luggage growing by the hour.

“These people are going to work everyday, just like we used to,” Carol Wolstencroft said.

When Richard Wolstencroft went to work, he worked for the MBTA, on the commuter rail line that goes to T.F. Green. So he knows how transportation works, and he knows who often gets yelled at when things go wrong. It’s not the people who need to hear it. It’s people like Gary, trying their best to help.

“I know who catches the poop, and it’s not the people upstairs,” Wolstencroft said.

Southwest is certainly catching it across the country. A cascading series of problems, kicked off by bad weather, led to cancellations nationwide for the Dallas-based carrier. But it was the only major carrier to have such extensive problems, and as of noon Wednesday at Rhode Island’s T.F. Green airport, it was the only airline with any cancellations at all.

The Warwick airport’s website Wednesday listed 18 of 26 Southwest flights as canceled, or 69 percent. That’s not much improved from Tuesday, although by Wednesday morning, the line at the Southwest ticket counter was fairly manageable, perhaps because people were making other arrangements or were staying in area hotels. The security lines were also relatively short, always a top feature of traveling via Green. One flyer breezed through the security line holding a Gregg’s cake as a carry-on.

For people caught up in the Southwest quagmire, they were trying their best to get out; the Wolstencrofts, for their part, said they’d fly home on a different airline on New Year’s Day, and Southwest was putting them up at a nearby hotel until then.

Other stranded passengers were evidently renting cars. Staffers at some of the rental car agencies nearby said they weren’t accepting walk-up rentals because of how many cars had been rented due to flight cancellations.

But otherwise, if you hadn’t heard about the cancellations, and you didn’t see the flight status TV screens lit up with a lot of red by Southwest’s name, you might not notice anything amiss. The airport was decorated with poinsettias and wreaths. The song “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” played over the speakers. The airport has not had to deploy cots for stranded passengers, for instance, and area hotels that are within walking distance still had some availability on their websites.

For some, the cancellations had caused a different sort of problem, as evidenced by the pile of luggage lined up near baggage claim, a sort of graveyard for people’s well laid travel plans.

One of them belonged to Brianna Dume, who’s originally from Westport, Mass., but now lives in Denver. Her trip did not go well: Her Christmas Eve flight on Southwest from Denver to Rhode Island had a layover in Chicago, but the second leg of the journey got canceled. She spent Christmas Eve at a hotel in Chicago, for which she is hoping to get reimbursed. She didn’t get into Green until well into Christmas Day, via another airline.

But even as she made her way out of Chicago, her bag stayed with Southwest. The bag would make it to Rhode Island on another Southwest flight. She “stalked” the airline’s flights from Chicago to Rhode Island until she found one that might contain her suitcase, and on Wednesday, she retrieved it.

Her bag, a blue, hard-sided roller type, wasn’t always so banged up, she said, and it didn’t always tilt so much on one wheel, but on Wednesday morning, Dume at least had it back. She’s going to head back to Denver on a different airline in the coming days. This was her first time flying home for the holidays.

“I don’t think I’d do it again,” Dume said.

Some Southwest flyers were luckier. Lorrie Fink, originally from Rhode Island but now living in Palm Bay, Fla., had a ticket for one of the few Southwest flights leaving Green on Wednesday — the 12:10 p.m. to Orlando. She’d gotten a notification about a problem with the flight, which was supposed to take her back to Florida after a holiday visit with kids and grandkids. But then she got another notification that it was back on track, and as she waited to go through security Wednesday morning, she was optimistic about her chances of getting home.

“I hope so,” Fink said. Her sweatshirt’s sleeve was emblazoned with the word, “Blessed.” “It’s too cold here.”

She was, in fact, blessed: According to flight trackers, the 12:10 took off right on time. The weather in Palm Bay Wednesday afternoon was sunny, with temps at 71 degrees.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.