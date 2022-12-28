Rock slide causes gas leak at N.H. shopping center; evacuation ordered, officials say

The shopping center was evacuated and the affected building’s gas was shut off, the statement said. No injuries were reported.

At around 7:06 a.m., fire crews responded to Merrimack Premium Outlets for a reported gas leak, the fire department said in a statement. Firefighters discovered a rock slide behind one of the shopping center’s buildings, which had hit the gas line.

A Merrimack, N.H. shopping center was evacuated Wednesday morning after a rock slide damaged a building’s gas line, causing a leak, according to Merrimack Fire and Rescue.

The fire department is working with Liberty Utilities and Eversource to make the area safe and to restore utilities, the statement said.

“We responded to an emergency services call this morning to disconnect electric service at the site and are working with public safety officials as needed,” Eversource spokesman William Hinkle said in an e-mail to the Globe.

Merrimack Premium Outlets will be closed until Thursday at 10 a.m., according to the center’s website.

No other information was immediately available.

