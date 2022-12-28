Roxbury lights up the night for Kwanzaa

Locals lit a community kinara, a ceremonial candle holder, outside the Roxbury branch of the Boston Public Library, celebrating the third day of Kwanzaa, which began Dec. 26 and lasts until Jan. 1., with poetry and music.

A seven-day festival celebrating Black culture and community, Kwanzaa emphasizes a different principle each day: Umoja, or Unity; Kujichagulia, or Self-Determination; Ujima, or Collective Work and Responsibility; Ujamaa, or Cooperative Economics; Nia, or Purpose; Kuumba, or Creativity; and Imani, or Faith.

Wednesday’s celebration focused on community responsibility and was scheduled to feature performances by local artists Akili Haynes and Denise Washington, founder of the BPL’s #Pop-Up Poetry series.