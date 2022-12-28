fb-pixel Skip to main content

Roxbury lights up the night for Kwanzaa

Neighbors joined the Boston Public Library in lighting candles for the festival’s third day, which emphasizes collective responsibility within the Black community.

By Daniel Kool Globe Correspondent,Updated December 28, 2022, 42 minutes ago
In Roxbury, locals, such as Cherish Casey of Jamaica Plain, lit up the Kinara — a ceremonial candle holder — in celebration of Kwanzaa, the seven-day festival honoring Black culture and community. Wednesday marked the third day of the holiday.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Locals lit a community kinara, a ceremonial candle holder, outside the Roxbury branch of the Boston Public Library, celebrating the third day of Kwanzaa, which began Dec. 26 and lasts until Jan. 1., with poetry and music.

A seven-day festival celebrating Black culture and community, Kwanzaa emphasizes a different principle each day: Umoja, or Unity; Kujichagulia, or Self-Determination; Ujima, or Collective Work and Responsibility; Ujamaa, or Cooperative Economics; Nia, or Purpose; Kuumba, or Creativity; and Imani, or Faith.

Wednesday’s celebration focused on community responsibility and was scheduled to feature performances by local artists Akili Haynes and Denise Washington, founder of the BPL’s #Pop-Up Poetry series.

Boston’s Black Community Information Center is also hosting nightly programs across Roxbury and Dorchester through the end of the festival. Community groups in Worcester are hosting a celebration at the YMCA of Central Massachusetts Friday evening.

The BPL will conclude its “Kwanzaa Krawl” Thursday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. with a community celebration at the Parker Hill branch, featuring performances by Haynes and Washington, plus a talent showcase. Drop-in family crafts will also be available at the Egleston Square branch.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.

