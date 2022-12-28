Roxbury lights up the night for Kwanzaa

Locals lit a community kinara, a ceremonial candle holder, outside the Roxbury branch of the Boston Public Library, celebrating the third day of Kwanzaa, which began Dec. 26 and lasts until Jan. 1., with poetry and music.
A seven-day festival celebrating Black culture and community, Kwanzaa emphasizes a different principle each day: Umoja, or Unity; Kujichagulia, or Self-Determination; Ujima, or Collective Work and Responsibility; Ujamaa, or Cooperative Economics; Nia, or Purpose; Kuumba, or Creativity; and Imani, or Faith.
Wednesday’s celebration focused on community responsibility and was scheduled to feature performances by local artists Akili Haynes and Denise Washington, founder of the BPL’s #Pop-Up Poetry series.
Boston’s Black Community Information Center is also hosting nightly programs across Roxbury and Dorchester through the end of the festival. Community groups in Worcester are hosting a celebration at the YMCA of Central Massachusetts Friday evening.
The BPL will conclude its “Kwanzaa Krawl” Thursday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. with a community celebration at the Parker Hill branch, featuring performances by Haynes and Washington, plus a talent showcase. Drop-in family crafts will also be available at the Egleston Square branch.
