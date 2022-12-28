US announces new COVID-19 testing requirement for travelers from China

Covid has been spreading unabated in China since the government lifted its policy of strict quarantines and isolation for exposed and infected people. Almost 37 million people may have been infected with the virus on a single day last week, according to estimates from the Chinese government’s top health authority.

Travelers coming directly from China or who were in the country 10 days before their departure to the US will be required to show either a negative PCR or antigen test for the coronavirus, federal health officials said Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity in a call with reporters. The testing requirement will go into effect Jan. 5 at 12:01 a.m. New York time.

US health officials had been considering taking new coronavirus precautions for travelers from China amid concerns over lack of transparency around case data, Bloomberg reported earlier. US health experts are particularly concerned about the emergence of new variants that might not be picked up in testing in China, the officials said on the call.

Passengers who tested positive more than 10 days before can provide documentation and recovery from Covid in lieu of a negative test result, the officials said on the call.

Italian health authorities said earlier Wednesday that they will begin testing all arrivals from China for Covid after nearly half of passengers on two flights to Milan were found to have the virus. Countries such as Japan, Malaysia and India are also ramping up tracking and surveillance measures.

Covid testing at US airports has tapered off as countries have abandoned pandemic-era travel restrictions, spawning concerns about the ability to detect new viral variants.

When the delta variant first emerged in fall 2021, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention partnered with Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings and other companies to collect and sequence samples from travelers who arrived in the US from India. The program later expanded to include samples collected from travelers from more than 27 countries and is run out of six major US airports.

This breaking news story will be updated.