Boston police union needs to accept new realities of policing

But the times, as the song goes, they are a-changin’ and policing — as critical as it is to the safety, security, and economy of Boston — will have to change with it.

During that campaign she made some pretty big promises — promises that now, a little more than a year into her tenure at City Hall, are coming due, promises that run smack up against the desires of the city’s largest police union to maintain its current perks and add one or two for good measure.

Michelle Wu knew even as a candidate for mayor that all roads to genuine police reform begin with the collective bargain agreement with the city’s police unions.

The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, with its 1,600 members making it the largest of the city’s police unions, last week filed a request for arbitration with the state Joint Labor-Management Committee, alleging that negotiations with the Wu administration at the bargaining table had reached an impasse. The request is the first step in a long process that has in years past worked to the advantage of the union. It’s a process that eventually ends with a vote by the Boston City Council, which in the past has invariably rubber stamped the award.

But what’s past is not prologue in this case.

The 2020 summer of George Floyd-inspired marches netted passage of a police reform bill on Beacon Hill that focuses on policing procedures and on ridding police departments of the worst of their “bad apples.” But closer to home, an overtime scandal involving the police evidence warehouse and the shame attached to a system that allowed Patrick Rose to remain on the force (and serve as union president for a time) despite credible allegations that he had molested a child in the mid-1990s cast a shade over future labor negotiations.

And so during her campaign Wu pledged to “deliver structural changes that go beyond announcements or goals, and instead are embedded in the collective bargaining agreements with the city.”

Wu reiterated that promise Tuesday in an interview with the Globe editorial board.

“We will not sign a [police] contract unless it includes reforms,” she said.

“We are not willing to throw up our hands and turn this over to an arbitrator,” she added.

Contract negotiations have always centered on money, but Wu insists this one has to be about “operational changes” as well. “The goal is to lay out a vision for what type of changes other than salary need to be part of the conversation.”

The union has been clear about its own non-salary demands.

For example, the BPPA is looking for some relief from the residency requirement that requires new recruits to live in the city for the first 10 years of their service. BPPA President Larry Calderone has been candid about wanting to see that reduced to five years. And as this editorial board noted recently, that wouldn’t be such a bad idea, with all police departments having trouble recruiting these days.

But what would the city get in return? This is a negotiation, after all.

The administration and the Boston City Council have been in favor of sharing those lucrative private detail assignments — about half of which Commissioner Michael Cox has acknowledged go unfilled by the police department. It doesn’t take a trained police officer to direct traffic around a utility work site on a quiet one-way street. Only simple greed and the BPPA’s insufferable “because-it’s-ours” attitude prevents sharing the wealth.

The city is also looking to curb overtime by revising rules for those out on medical or injured-on-duty leave. Wu told the editorial board that currently some 150 officers have been out for more than a year on medical leave, meaning their shifts are being covered by others, frequently on overtime. It’s no way to run a department efficiently or effectively.

And, Wu said, “we want to help support the health and welfare of our officers” by reducing overtime for a force whose members are too often “tired and exhausted” by the extra work.

Also, as former Supreme Judicial Court Justice Geraldine Hines so rightly points out on these pages, there can be little progress on accountability for police misconduct without eliminating the use of binding arbitration as a court of last resort for errant cops. The arbitration system has returned too many of those disgraced officers to the streets and the only way to end its use is through the next police contract.

The Wu administration’s task is an enormous one here — first of all to keep the process of collective bargaining at the local level, the current complaints of the BPPA notwithstanding.

Calderone surely must think it’s 2013 all over again — a year when contract talks did get bumped to an arbitration panel, the union won a whopping $87 million pay hike, and the City Council voted unanimously in favor over the vocal objections of then Mayor Tom Menino.

The current City Council has made its views on police discipline, overtime, and sharing detail work with civilians abundantly clear. It needs to stand firm on those principles, and not roll over and play dead for some arbitrator’s notion of what a contract should be unless that contract addresses those issues.

The union needs to get back to the bargaining table and acknowledge the new realities of policing in 2023 and beyond.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.