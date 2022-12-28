In Washington visit, Zelensky stays the course

Henry addresses his soldiers on the day of battle, encouraging his “band of brothers” to fight for their country as he will fight resolutely along with them. He and they fought and won a brutal victory. Zelensky remains in the heat of battle despite personal danger to him, constantly requesting and demanding help and assistance for his people and his country.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine is reminiscent of Shakespeare’s Henry V. Henry who, in disguise, visited his troops the night before their battle at Agincourt. He wanted to know their feelings before going out on the battlefield and what they thought of him. President Zelensky routinely visits his troops, not in disguise, but openly and courageously, letting them know his commitment and loyalty to Ukraine and its people.

He met with our Congress last week, again emotionally expressing the need for support from America and the world. He is not only going to battle for his country. He is fighting for democracy for all of us.

“Once more unto the breach, dear Ukrainian friends, once more.”

Bonnie Hempel

Dim the holiday lights in solidarity with Ukrainians’ struggle

Having read Shannon Larson’s article on complaints about the electricity-rate increase dampening holiday displays (“Sucking the air out of their Christmas,” Page A1, Dec. 23), I write to ask my fellow Americans to seek the Christmas spirit in more important things than a yard full of inflatable Santas and reindeer. The people of Ukraine are living in freezing darkness without cooked food or clean water (“Christmas in Kyiv: Keeping hope alive,” Editorial, Dec. 23). The civilized world is forgoing Russian gas for their sake, and that, not regulated utilities here in the United States, is what has driven up the price of electricity. We could show solidarity with Ukrainians while giving up a few holiday amusements. They are giving up far more.

Their president, Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke to our Congress, memorably saying that his country would celebrate Christmas even in the dark or in subway station bomb shelters. Let us bear his words in mind. After all, the holiday many of us have just celebrated commemorates a young family far from home, sheltering overnight from winter weather, with their new baby, in a barn, with the livestock.

Megan Brook

Cambridge