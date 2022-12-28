Looking back at 2022: Globe Sports staff recalls their top memories of the year

Some, understandably, focused on the biggest moments of the year — the NBA Finals, the US Open. Others focused on the personal side of the job.

So this year, we asked our writers, editors, and producers a different question: What is your favorite or most indelible sports memory from 2022?

Enough with the “most popular” or “best stories” end-of-year lists. As we reflect on a busy year in the Boston sports landscape, Globe Sports wants to take you behind the scenes.

Read on to find out what tops our end-of-year list.

Stan Grossfeld

Xander Bogaerts towels off after a dip in the Gulf of Mexico in March. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

It was 1:48 p.m. and I was baking in the photo pit at a Red Sox spring training game when a message dinged. It was from Xander Bogaerts.

“What’s up?” wrote the All-Star shortstop, who had a rehab day. That meant he would finally take up my offer to go to the beach on Sanibel Island. Bogaerts, a native of Aruba, had never been there. He was almost giddy driving his Porsche on the ribbony Sanibel Causeway toward the dive-bombing pelicans, windsurfers, and sun-splashed beaches.

Oh, the sacrifices we make for Globe readers. A day at the beach with the classiest and kindest Red Sox of them all.

On that March day, Bogaerts remained hopeful of being a Red Sox for life.

“There’s still plenty of time,” he said.

He defended his agent, Scott Boras (”he’s the best”) and declared that he wants “to play baseball until I’m old.”

Bogaerts said he hadn’t talked to Mookie Betts about life on the West Coast, and he didn’t even want to discuss playing for the Yankees.

“You’re killing me,” he said, laughing.

Bogaerts thought the 70-degree water was cold, but he held my camera and hat so I could go for a quick swim. He even kept an eye out for fins. When he ordered lunch, he asked for a side order of onion rings.

“I’m going to split these with my dad,” he joked.

I never thought he would become a Padre.

Photographs preserve memories, but the shot of him crossing the bridge is definitely bittersweet. Everything has since vanished. The bridge went first, swallowed by Hurricane Ian, which devastated the island and its residents. Months later, the smiling shortstop was gone to the sunny shores of San Diego.

What remains is a tinge of sadness, that the days of Yaz — one player, one team — are gone forever and a good guy got away.

The bridge Xander Bogaerts is driving over was decimated by Hurricane Ian. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Dan Shaughnessy

June 14, 2022: Bob Cousy, 94, has lived in the same home since he played for the Celtics in the 1950s. Old-school in every way, Cooz gets the daily (print) Globe home-delivered. Because he lives in Worcester, Cooz gets our first edition, which has no news from after 9 p.m. the night before. Since I’d been covering Celtics playoff games in Milwaukee and Miami — and the Finals against the Warriors with the 8:30 p.m. starts — my column hadn’t appeared in the Worcester edition for several weeks.

I was standing in my kitchen in Newton when my cell phone rang.

“Daniel, Bob Cousy here,” he started. “Are you standing up? Are you all right? I haven’t seen your name in the paper in ages and I’m calling to check in on you.”

A wellness check from a nonagenarian Hall of Famer. Pretty cool.

Matt Pepin

There was a real energy surrounding the clubhouse and practice areas at The Country Club early in the morning on Sunday, June 19.

The chatter focused on the promise of the day, because a star-studded US Open leaderboard — with Will Zalatoris and Matthew Fitzpatrick tied at the top — foreshadowed a dramatic finale. What we then witnessed was one of the most memorable final rounds of a golf tournament I’ve ever seen.

With one of the most difficult golf courses in the United States as the stage, the players put on a performance for the ages, with shot after shot changing the look of the leaderboard. When Fitzpatrick sank his par putt on the 18th hole for the win, after a brilliant fairway bunker shot to reach the green, the roar from the crowd said it all.

For an editor who has no fan allegiance to any team, individual athlete, or anything except the most compelling story lines, this was about as good as it gets. The only thing that might have made the day better would have been a Game 7 of the Warriors-Celtics NBA Finals, but alas, that series wrapped up the night of the US Open first round when the Warriors won Game 6.

Matt Fitzpatrick celebrates with the US Open trophy. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Andrew Mahoney

It is customary for hockey players to shed their equipment after a game before meeting with the media. But after the UMass men’s hockey team’s season came to an abrupt end with an overtime loss to Minnesota in the NCAA tournament, forwards Bobby Trivigno and Anthony Del Gaizo were not quite ready to move on.

Both seniors, having played in their last game for the Minutemen, entered the postgame press conference at DCU Center in full uniform, skates and all.

“One of the things that we feel is that we both laid it out there all four years and we can look at ourselves in the mirror and say that we gave it our all every minute,” said Del Gaizo, who now plays with the South Carolina Stingrays in the ECHL.

Trivigno, who had been named the Hockey East Player of the Year and was a Hobey Baker finalist, would sign with the New York Rangers the following week. But it was the furthest thought from his mind that Friday night in March.

“It’s a lot,” said Trivigno. “It’s something I haven’t felt in a really long time. It’s obviously sadness. It’s terrible. I don’t know how to explain it.”

After answering a few more questions, the two were excused from the proceedings, and shuffled back to the locker room, to change out of the maroon and white one last time.

Tara Sullivan

I keep thinking back to a moment in spring training, not on the field or in the clubhouse, but under a tent where I sat with two uniformed Red Sox coaches for a feature. Bianca Smith and Katie Krall. Yep. Two women, in uniform, for the same franchise, a first at the major league level.

As an absolutely baseball-loving kid who used to collect cards with seriousness of purpose, used to score games at home by the radio, used to write out lineups on the covers of my school books, I am so grateful to have found a career path that includes the game. But I never dreamed of a life that far inside the game, and to see these two young women doing it was just amazing.

Nate Weitzer

Standing in the postgame corral for championship presentations after the MIAA Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium gives you a close look at the emotion that the winning and losing teams experience. As high school kids, players are expected to wear their hearts on their sleeves, but seeing how veteran coaches reacted to their respective wins stood out this year.

St. John’s Prep coach Brian St. Pierre beamed with pride after his Eagles, relishing the role of underdogs, shut out a high-powered, three-time state champion Springfield Central squad in the Division 1 Super Bowl.

And Wakefield alum John Rafferty (’70) stood in astonishment after his Warriors had navigated a brutal bracket to win the Division 3 state title with just 12 players handling every rep on offense, defense, and special teams.

Peter Abraham

David Ortiz rides down Main Street in Cooperstown during the Hall of Fame parade before his induction in July. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

What should have been a 10-minute drive through the tree-lined streets of Cooperstown, N.Y., took three times as long on the morning of July 24.

That was the day David Ortiz received baseball’s greatest honor by being inducted into the Hall of Fame, and fans of Big Papi clogged the roads leading to the rolling lawn on the outskirts of town where the ceremony would take place.

I’ve covered baseball full-time for 21 years but this was my first Hall induction. The assignment had gone to other colleagues over the years before I got my turn at bat.

As a baseball fan, it was thrilling to be among the crowds making their way to the ceremony. Every other person, it seemed, was wearing an Ortiz jersey, from babies in carriages to one older gentleman using a cane shaped like a baseball bat.

Groups of fans from the Dominican Republic were singing. Day trippers from New England were waving Sox flags and pulling wagons loaded with coolers and food for the long day ahead.

It felt like a family reunion in that everybody had the same love of baseball coursing through their veins.

“Wow, Cooperstown!” said Ortiz hours later when he started his speech.

Ortiz nailed his speech just before a rainstorm hit. But nothing could dampen that day.

John Powers

Sergii Gryn handed me his cell phone showing the video he’d taken of this evil, buzzing, artificial buzzard hovering above his Kyiv apartment building.

“Kamikaze drone,” he said. “I was packing my luggage. The drones came for five hours straight.”

This was in October when the Russian invasion of Ukraine was becoming ever more brutal. Gryn and his Ukrainian rowing teammates were about to shove off from the dock for a practice run before the Head of the Charles regatta, where they wanted to show their flag and spread the word about what their countrymen were dealing with back home and ask for help with their resistance.

The Ukrainians didn’t win that weekend, but they accomplished what they came here for, to demonstrate their people’s resilience and resolve. It was, Gryn said, “a perfect experience.”

Christopher L. Gasper

I’ve been fortunate to experience in-person sporting events I grew up watching on TV and dreamed of attending: the Super Bowl, the Summer Olympics, the men’s basketball Final Four, the NBA Finals, the World Series, etc. But covering my first MLB All-Star Game hit different, as the kids say.

Growing up, the All-Star Game was always circled on my sports calendar. It was a hardball happening. I still remember sitting cross-legged in my parents’ living room in Lynn watching Bo Jackson and Wade Boggs slug back-to-back home runs to lead off the bottom of the first for the American League in the 1989 edition at Anaheim Stadium.

Being at Dodger Stadium for the 2022 game rekindled my inner child. I felt the giddy excitement and disbelief of 10-year-old Chris Gasper as I stood on the grass for batting practice. Then I inhabited the lush lawn long after the game ended, asking strangers to snap my photo, obsessing over making sure the All-Star Game logo was visible in the background, proof I had actually made it.

My younger self never would’ve believed such a moment was possible. Being on that field was a fun reminder of why I got into this field.

Michael Silverman

Despite never having covered a golf tournament — never mind playing a round or single hole of golf — my presence was still requested to assist with Globe coverage of the US Open in Brookline in June. What I had no idea to expect was how a behind-the-ropes press credential afforded an unrivaled bounty of up-close, quirky, intimate glimpses of top-shelf golfers at work.

Being able to lurk just a few feet away from golfer and caddie on the tee and feel the same wind they were gauging to select the right club, seeing oblivious flocks of wild turkeys on active fairways, understanding why golfers would suddenly bolt and disappear behind a dense thicket of nearby trees, noticing gallery faces beam when a golfer acknowledged an encouraging shout with the quickest of glances or gestures as he passed by, hearing the two-toned whooshes of swinging club and struck ball, failing at tracking said ball — the unprecedented access left behind memories as fresh as they were indelible.

Christopher Price

Running the Boston Marathon was my favorite sports moment of 2022. It was an amazing experience. From Hopkinton to Boylston Street, the crowds were loud and supportive. (Shout out to the guys in Natick who offered me a beer and a high-five.)

I had the foresight to scrawl my name on my singlet that morning, and I have to tell you, you haven’t lived until you’ve heard your name chanted by hundreds of people as you run through Kenmore Square.

It’s not for everyone — 26.2 miles isn’t a proposition to be taken lightly — but if you’re lucky enough to finish, the heart of Boston can be seen in the happy faces of the crowds as you make a right on Hereford and left on Boylston. It’s certainly an experience I’ll never forget.

Chad Finn

Late-morning rain cast a haze of dreariness over the Red Sox’ season finale at Fenway Park on Oct. 5. The mood was appropriate given how the uninspiring season had gone. A 6-3 loss to the Rays that day finalized a 78-84 record and a second last-place finish in three seasons.

While the game, and the season itself, were fast forgotten, the afternoon did feature fleeting moments of warmth. The 25,000 or so Red Sox fans in attendance offered a just-in-case-you’re-gone salute to shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who was removed in the top of the seventh inning by manager Alex Cora so that fans could give the man who should have been the next captain of the Red Sox proper appreciation. Two months later, Bogaerts would sign an 11-year, $280 million deal with the Padres.

That wasn’t the finale’s only farewell for a beloved Red Sox figure. It was also the final game of Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley’s 20-year run in the NESN broadcast booth. Eckersley is the most authentic, inquisitive, and forthcoming person I have had the privilege to cover on the sports media beat, and his emotions on the occasion of his retirement were laid bare for all to see that day.

When the Red Sox showed a tribute video, set perfectly to The Eagles’ “Take It To The Limit,” before the bottom of the fifth inning, Red Sox and Rays personnel stepped out of the dugout, raised their caps toward the booth, and joined thousands of applauding fans in salute. Eckersley began to cry.

“I’ve never been touched more in my life,” he said. “You never realize how blessed you are.”

One more reminder of how much he is admired came a few moments after the final out. As Eckersley stepped out of the NESN booth, he was greeted by rows of reporters and colleagues lining the hallway. He hugged or shook hands with each one, applause echoing as he reached the elevator. He stepped inside, the tears now flowing like his famous hair. And then the doors, painted in that distinctive Fenway green, closed.

Dennis Eckersley in the press box during his final game as a broadcaster for NESN. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Katie McInerney

It’s no secret that journalism offers access to larger-than-life figures, some of the same athletes you watched as a child when you began to fall in love with sports. The key is to not get too high or too low — to enjoy the moment, take in what you can, and appreciate the places you find yourself in because of your job.

That’s how I felt in Tulsa, Okla., on a steamy day in mid-May when I walked all 18 holes of the first round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills with Tiger Woods.

I had no idea this is how golf majors work: Incredible access, the ability to cut under the ropes and follow just paces behind one of the most legendary golfers as he gutted it out months after shattering his leg in a car crash. Kneeling in the tee box and scurrying behind them as they make their way down the green. Incredible stuff.

Tiger shot a 74, and would withdraw before the fourth round after spending three days hobbling up and down the hills using his driver as a crutch. This was not an athlete in his prime, but it didn’t matter. I had the chance to observe how he selected his club, what he whispered to his caddie, how he interacted with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, the other golfers in his group. It was a window into what makes professional golf so challenging and addictive, and gave me a new appreciation for the sport and the man who introduced so many of us to it.

As soon as I got off the course, I called the man who introduced me to sports: my dad, the biggest Tiger fan I know. He’s a big reason why I’m in this field and why I’ve been able to work my way to getting sent to events like the PGA Championship. And he was eager to hear every detail, every twist and turn from the morning’s events. It was just a good reminder that I’m pretty lucky to do what I do. I’m 10 years into my career and I hope I never take things like this for granted.

Adam Himmelsbach

After the Warriors won another NBA championship by defeating the Celtics in Game 6 of the Finals last June, I was walking down a hallway in the bowels of TD Garden when I heard some bottles clanging in the visitors’ locker room.

I went inside thinking I might see Stephen Curry or Draymond Green continuing their party. But they were long gone. A couple of locker room attendants were sifting through the wreckage. There were empty beer, champagne, and tequila bottles. There were cigar butts. It was just as pungent as one might expect, and it was a mess. But it was also kind of cool.

The Warriors are a juggernaut, and this may have been the group’s final run. They’d overcome injuries and age and expectations and done it again, and the remnants of their celebration looked like one big, exhilarating exhale. A dynasty frozen in time.

The scene after the Warriors beat the Celtics. Adam Himmelsbach/Globe Staff

Ben Volin

The 2022 US Open at The Country Club will forever be remembered for Matthew Fitzpatrick’s iconic shot out of the fairway bunker on the 72nd hole. But the memory I will never forget happened on the par-5 14th hole in Friday’s second round. Scottie Scheffler lined up a chip of about 60 yards on his third shot, but he had to step back from his ball as one of Brookline’s famous turkeys crashed the party, walking right across the green. Scheffler smiled, composed himself, re-approached his ball, then holed out from 60 yards. It went on the card as an eagle, but it was the best birdie of the weekend.

Alex Speier

On the last day of the 2022 season, Rich Hill stood on the outfield grass at Fenway Park, practicing various subtle tricks in the timing of his delivery at a time when he was months away from making his next start.

The scene was poignant. Hill — the Milton native who signed with the Red Sox for a seventh time in his career to pitch close to home — made no secret of his appreciation for what it meant to once again claim residence at Fenway. The choice allowed him to be close to home when his father, Lloyd, passed away at age 94 in April, just before the Boston Marathon. It also permitted him to make his 10-year-old son, Brice, a clubhouse regular at Fenway — while allowing Rich Hill to see more of his son’s own baseball games than had ever been possible in past years.

As Hill threw in the rain despite the imminent terminus of a disappointing Red Sox season, he not only seemed mindful of the chance to appreciate each moment at Fenway, but also, at age 42 (the oldest pitcher in the majors in 2022, save for a one-game mound cameo by Albert Pujols), demonstrated determination to keep evolving and growing as a pitcher — pitching’s old man at sea still searching for the biggest catch of his life, a pursuit that he’d shared seven months earlier.

Matt Porter

My favorite 2022 sports memory didn’t involve this wildly entertaining Bruins team, or the NHL at all. It was a Feb. 7 preliminary-round game between the American and Canadian women at the Beijing Olympics. I was on the couch with our daughter, born five days earlier. She couldn’t really see the TV, and she fell asleep midway through the first period, but it stands as her first hockey game. The first of many, if she catches the same bug I have.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.