A Bobby Orr appearance will highlight the festivities for Monday’s Winter Classic at Fenway Park

Television coverage of the Winter Classic begins at 2 p.m. Monday on TNT.

Orr, who turns 75 in March, is the biggest name on a roster that includes former Bruins captains Zdeno Chara and Johnny Bucyk, Red Sox greats Tim Wakefield and Jason Varitek, and musical acts the Black Keys, Bell Biv DeVoe, and the Boston Pops.

NEWARK — As he did for the 2010 edition, Bobby Orr will return to Fenway Park for the festivities at this year’s Winter Classic.

Between the game rink, which is laid out between first and third base, and the Green Monster is a baseball diamond-shaped ice rink that includes a faceoff circle at the pitcher’s mound. That’s where the fan favorites will drop first pucks rather than throw out first pitches.

Were rain not in the forecast, perhaps Orr, Chara, Bucyk, Wakefield, and Varitek would be lobbing snowballs. Frozen rubber will suffice.

While the Bruins and Penguins will try to earn 2 points, local skaters will be going for glory on the ice diamond earlier. Players ages 7 to 11 from a long list of youth teams — Acton-Boxboro Youth Hockey Association, Boston Junior Eagles, Boston Junior Eagles U10 Girls, East Coast Wizards U10, Hyde Park Youth Hockey, Nashoba Grizzlies, SCORE Boston, and Westwood Mites — will play shinny hockey and baseball-themed games all afternoon.

Before puck drop, Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart will introduce the Bruins and Penguins as they head from their dugouts to the ice diamond. The Pops will play throughout the introduction and will serve as the house band throughout the game.

That means orchestral renditions of “Sweet Caroline” and other tunes. Bruins anthem singer Todd Angilly will lead the crowd in “Take Me Out to the Hockey Game” as an homage to baseball’s seventh-inning stretch.

The colors will be presented by Boston University’s Army ROTC, the Charles River Battalion, while 60 uniformed cadets from BU, MIT, and Northeastern will unfurl the American flag over the Monster.

Bell Biv DeVoe, the Boston R&B trio, will sing the national anthem with backing from the Pops. The pregame ceremony will include American Sign Language interpretation from Brice Christianson and ASL performance by Stephanie Hakulin, as well as a flyover from F-15 jets of the 104th Fighter Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. The pilots, sporting the Bruins’ Winter Classic jersey, will fly north to south.

Rock duo the Black Keys will perform during the first intermission, with a portion of that performance to be shown on TV.

Monday will mark the NHL’s 14th Winter Classic and 36th regular-season outdoor game.

