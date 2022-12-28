Chris Ledlum has 27 points and 15 rebounds as Harvard tips Maine in overtime

Ledlum also contributed 15 rebounds for the Crimson (9-5). Idan Tretout was 6-of-8 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to add 17 points. Justice Ajogbor finished 4 of 5 from the floor to finish with eight points.

Gedi Juozapaitis led the Black Bears (6-7) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, including a 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds left in regulation to force the overtime. His 3-pointer with two seconds left in overtime made it a 1-point final margin. Maine also got 15 points, 4 assists and 2 steals from Kellen Tynes. Kristians Feierbergs also had 12 points.