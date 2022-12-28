fb-pixel Skip to main content
Men's college basketball

Chris Ledlum has 27 points and 15 rebounds as Harvard tips Maine in overtime

By Associated PressUpdated December 28, 2022, 59 minutes ago
Harvard coach Tommy Amaker's team is 9-5.Ed Zurga/Getty

BANGOR, Maine — Chris Ledlum scored 27 points as Harvard beat Maine, 74-73, in overtime Wednesday night.

Ledlum also contributed 15 rebounds for the Crimson (9-5). Idan Tretout was 6-of-8 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to add 17 points. Justice Ajogbor finished 4 of 5 from the floor to finish with eight points.

Gedi Juozapaitis led the Black Bears (6-7) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, including a 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds left in regulation to force the overtime. His 3-pointer with two seconds left in overtime made it a 1-point final margin. Maine also got 15 points, 4 assists and 2 steals from Kellen Tynes. Kristians Feierbergs also had 12 points.

Advertisement

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video