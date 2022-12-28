Cole Pouliot-Porter, Devin Gosciak lead the way as Xaverian hockey races past Framingham to win Pat Serio Cup

“The boys are playing great in front of me, it’s always nice to win a championship,” said Pouliot-Porter, who had 28 saves in the final. “I’m new, the boys really picked me up. I really feel at home here.”

After securing a 7-1 win over Framingham in the Pat Serio Cup final at Loring Arena Wednesday, the fifth-ranked Hawks celebrated around tournament MVP Cole Pouliot-Porter, a junior transfer from Franklin who registered 50 saves in two victories.

FRAMINGHAM — Even with its offense clicking, the Xaverian hockey team is not taking the play of its goaltender for granted.

The Hawks (4-1) never trailed in the tournament, defeating St. John’s (Shrewsbury), 2-1, before pulling away from the Flyers (3-2).

Devin Gosciak scored the first of his three goals just 2:09 in on the power play, a lead which held for just 45 seconds before a power-play strike from Framingham’s Michael St. Cyr at 2:54.

Joe DiMartino, who scored three goals in the tournament — twice two in the final — put the Hawks ahead for good at 7:09 of the first.

Gosciak scored again at 15:15, and after no scoring in the second period, Xaverian poured it on in the third with one more from Gosciak, another from DiMartino, one from Cole LeBlanc, and a strike from freshman Jack Fitzpatrick.

“It’s great that we’re getting to the net and the power play is going pretty well,” Xaverian coach Dave Spinale said after the Hawks scored seven goals for the third time in their last four games.

Gosciak and DiMartino earned places on the Serio Cup all-tournament team, along with Brendan Peck and Jack Kurzman from Framingham, Connor Merrick (Marshfield), and Ryan Melanson (St. John’s).

Marshfield defeated St. John’s (Shrewsbury), 5-3, in the consolation game.