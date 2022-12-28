Red Sox agree to one-year contract with Corey Kluber

The Red Sox have agreed to a one-year contract with righthander Corey Kluber, the Globe’s Alex Speier confirmed. The deal is for $10 million guaranteed and includes a club option for 2024.

Kluber, 36, made 31 starts for the Rays in 2022, going 10-10 with a 4.34 ERA. He has a record of 113-71 in 12 seasons in the big leagues, the first nine of which came with Cleveland.

The Red Sox will be Kluber’s fifth team in the last five years.