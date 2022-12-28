Red Sox agree to one-year contract with Corey Kluber

The Red Sox have agreed to a one-year contract with righthander Corey Kluber, the Globe’s Alex Speier confirmed. The deal is for $10 million guaranteed and includes a club option for 2024.
Kluber, 36, made 31 starts for the Rays in 2022, going 10-10 with a 4.34 ERA. He has a record of 113-71 in 12 seasons in the big leagues, the first nine of which came with Cleveland.
The Red Sox will be Kluber’s fifth team in the last five years.
This story will be updated.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.