fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox

Red Sox agree to one-year contract with Corey Kluber

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated December 28, 2022, 31 minutes ago
Corey Kluber made 31 starts for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2022.David Dermer/Associated Press

The Red Sox have agreed to a one-year contract with righthander Corey Kluber, the Globe’s Alex Speier confirmed. The deal is for $10 million guaranteed and includes a club option for 2024.

Kluber, 36, made 31 starts for the Rays in 2022, going 10-10 with a 4.34 ERA. He has a record of 113-71 in 12 seasons in the big leagues, the first nine of which came with Cleveland.

The Red Sox will be Kluber’s fifth team in the last five years.

This story will be updated.


Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video