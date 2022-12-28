fb-pixel Skip to main content
Dominican court reportedly convicts 10 of 13 accused in attack on David Ortiz

By Staff and wire reportsUpdated December 28, 2022, 39 minutes ago
Ortiz was shot in 2019.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Ten of the 13 people accused of attempting to murder former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz were convicted in a Dominican court Tuesday, according to ESPN.

Rolfi Ferreyra Cruz and Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia were sentenced to 30 years each in prison. Theirs is the longest sentences among the defendants.

Cruz was accused of shooting Ortiz on June 19, 2019.

According to the report, eight other defendants received sentences of between 5 and 20 years in prison. The full sentence will reportedly be read by Dominican on Feb. 8, 2023.

