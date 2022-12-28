Downplaying speculation, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien says he hasn’t had contact with the Patriots

“I wish them well in their last, however many games they have left,” O’Brien said. “But we’re very focused on this game and coaching this team to the best of our ability.”

O’Brien said Wednesday at a news conference before Alabama’s matchup with Kansas State in Saturday’s Sugar Bowl that he hasn’t spoken with anyone from the Patriots since he visited their facility in April.

If Bill O’Brien is indeed a “strong option” to become the Patriots’ offensive coordinator — as NFL Media reported — it’s news to him.

O’Brien, whose contract as Alabama’s offensive coordinator ends after this season, was asked if he had contact with NFL teams other than the Patriots, and if he had any interest in extending his contract with the Crimson Tide.

“I have a lot of friends in the NFL, so the answer would be yes to that,” O’Brien said. “I have a lot of coaching friends in the NFL, so yeah, they’re some of my closest friends. But relative to working in the NFL, no.

“Relative to working here, I love it here, I love my experience here. I’m very focused on this game coming up, and then whatever conversations happen after this game, those will take place when they take place.”

O’Brien has deep roots in New England — he attended St. John’s Prep — and with the Patriots in particular. A Brown alum, he was hired by the Patriots in 2007, and eventually served as New England’s offensive play-caller from 2009-11.

It was the first time O’Brien had spoken publicly to reporters since Aug. 7 because Alabama coach Nick Saban does not allow his coordinators to speak to reporters other than once during preseason camp.

