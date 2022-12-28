EMass girls’ basketball: With 54 points and 20 rebounds in two wins, North Andover’s Hannah Martin headlines Players of the Week

Cecilia Kay, Bishop Fenwick — The junior center amassed 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists to lift the Crusaders to a pivotal 49-45 win against Pentucket on Friday.
Hannah Martin, North Andover — The senior racked up 34 points and 12 rebounds in Thursday’s 62-34 win over Haverhill, then jump-started the Commonwealth Motors Classic on Tuesday with 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists in a 56-44 victory over Central Catholic.
Paige Meda, Bourne — The sophomore notched a career-high 26 points to lead the Canalmen in a narrow 50-49 win against Seekonk on Tuesday.
Alyssa Slamin, Holbrook — With 33 points, the senior captain lifted the Bulldogs to a 47-42 win against Bristol-Plymouth.
Hialeah Turner-Foster, Mashpee — The senior became Mashpee’s third 1,000-point scorer with her 32-point outburst that highlighted a 59-40 triumph over Carver on Thursday.
Ella Williamson, Abington — The junior contributed 11 points in a 44-17 win against Randolph on Thursday, then tallied 28 points to lift the Green Wave to a 57-38 win against Plymouth South on Tuesday.