EMass girls’ basketball: With 54 points and 20 rebounds in two wins, North Andover’s Hannah Martin headlines Players of the Week

Cecilia Kay, Bishop Fenwick — The junior center amassed 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists to lift the Crusaders to a pivotal 49-45 win against Pentucket on Friday.

Hannah Martin, North Andover — The senior racked up 34 points and 12 rebounds in Thursday’s 62-34 win over Haverhill, then jump-started the Commonwealth Motors Classic on Tuesday with 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists in a 56-44 victory over Central Catholic.

Paige Meda, Bourne — The sophomore notched a career-high 26 points to lead the Canalmen in a narrow 50-49 win against Seekonk on Tuesday.