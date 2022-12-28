fb-pixel Skip to main content
EMASS GIRLS' BASKETBALL: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ basketball: With 54 points and 20 rebounds in two wins, North Andover’s Hannah Martin headlines Players of the Week

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated December 28, 2022, 34 minutes ago

Cecilia Kay, Bishop Fenwick — The junior center amassed 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists to lift the Crusaders to a pivotal 49-45 win against Pentucket on Friday.

Hannah Martin, North Andover — The senior racked up 34 points and 12 rebounds in Thursday’s 62-34 win over Haverhill, then jump-started the Commonwealth Motors Classic on Tuesday with 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists in a 56-44 victory over Central Catholic.

Paige Meda, Bourne — The sophomore notched a career-high 26 points to lead the Canalmen in a narrow 50-49 win against Seekonk on Tuesday.

Alyssa Slamin, Holbrook — With 33 points, the senior captain lifted the Bulldogs to a 47-42 win against Bristol-Plymouth.

Hialeah Turner-Foster, Mashpee — The senior became Mashpee’s third 1,000-point scorer with her 32-point outburst that highlighted a 59-40 triumph over Carver on Thursday.

Ella Williamson, Abington — The junior contributed 11 points in a 44-17 win against Randolph on Thursday, then tallied 28 points to lift the Green Wave to a 57-38 win against Plymouth South on Tuesday.

