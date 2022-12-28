Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for traveling — during the Christmas break

NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league’s mandated Christmas break.

The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game the following day against the Blues. The CBA stipulates no team activities are allowed from Dec. 23-26.

The Philadelphia Flyers were fined an undisclosed amount for a similar violation in 2014.