Neymar sent off for Paris Saint-Germain after dive in first game since World Cup

PARIS — Neymar was sent off in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-1 win against Strasbourg after the Brazil forward’s second-half dive in the penalty area Wednesday in his first match since the World Cup.

Neymar picked up his first yellow card in the 61st minute for catching Strasbourg midfielder Adrien Thomasson in the face with his hand and then a second caution one minute later for diving.

The forward remonstrated face to face with referee Clement Turpin but to no avail.