Men's college basketball

No. 2 UConn takes charge in second half, drops Villanova in men’s college basketball

By WILLIAM S. PAXTON The Associated Press,Updated December 28, 2022, 40 minutes ago
Jordan Hawkins (center) led UConn with 22 points.Jessica Hill/Associated Press

HARTFORD — Jordan Hawkins scored 22 points to lead No. 2 UConn past Villanova, 74-66, Wednesday night.

Freshman Alex Karaban added 15 points and Andre Jackson Jr. had 10 for the Huskies (14-0, 3-0 Big East).

The win allowed the Huskies to tie the start of the 1953-54 team for third best in program history. Only two have fared better with the 1998-99 team’s 19-0 mark at the top of the list. It also was the first season UConn won a national championship.

Hawkins scored in double figures for the sixth straight time and had his fourth 20-point game of the season.

Caleb Daniels led Villanova (7-6, 1-1) with 23 points, Eric Dixon added 18, and Brandon Slater added 10.

A 16-3 run early in the second half helped the Huskies create some separation, taking a 49-39 lead with 12:13 left. Daniels’s layup gave Villanova a 36-33 lead, but 3-pointers from Hawkins and Karaban followed by a Jackson dunk sparked the home team’s surge.


