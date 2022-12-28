No. 2 UConn takes charge in second half, drops Villanova in men’s college basketball

The win allowed the Huskies to tie the start of the 1953-54 team for third best in program history. Only two have fared better with the 1998-99 team’s 19-0 mark at the top of the list. It also was the first season UConn won a national championship.

Freshman Alex Karaban added 15 points and Andre Jackson Jr. had 10 for the Huskies (14-0, 3-0 Big East).

Hawkins scored in double figures for the sixth straight time and had his fourth 20-point game of the season.

Caleb Daniels led Villanova (7-6, 1-1) with 23 points, Eric Dixon added 18, and Brandon Slater added 10.

A 16-3 run early in the second half helped the Huskies create some separation, taking a 49-39 lead with 12:13 left. Daniels’s layup gave Villanova a 36-33 lead, but 3-pointers from Hawkins and Karaban followed by a Jackson dunk sparked the home team’s surge.



