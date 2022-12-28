Raiders bench QB Derek Carr, will start former Patriot Jarrett Stidham for final two games

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Raiders will start Jarrett Stidham the final two games at quarterback in place of Derek Carr, Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday.
McDaniels cited the struggles of the offense over the past month as the reason for the switch.
“I couldn’t be more complimentary of [Carr] or the way he handled it,” McDaniels said.
Carr will be inactive the final two games and Chase Garbers will be the backup QB to Stidham, who spent three seasons with the Patriots after being selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
McDaniels also said defensive lineman Chandler Jones (elbow) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (shoulder) were placed on season-ending injured reserve.
The Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.