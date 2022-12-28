Suns All-Star Devin Booker out at least four weeks with groin strain

PHOENIX — Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks with a left groin strain.

The team confirmed Booker’s injury Wednesday and said he’ll be re-evaluated after the four weeks.

Booker, 26, has missed six of the past nine games because of hamstring and groin ailments. He tried to return for the team’s Christmas Day matchup against the Nuggets but played just four minutes before having to leave the game.