fb-pixel Skip to main content
NBA

Suns All-Star Devin Booker out at least four weeks with groin strain

By Associated PressUpdated December 28, 2022, 11 minutes ago
Devin Booker (center) played just four minutes Sunday against the Nuggets.David Zalubowski/Associated Press

PHOENIX — Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks with a left groin strain.

The team confirmed Booker’s injury Wednesday and said he’ll be re-evaluated after the four weeks.

Booker, 26, has missed six of the past nine games because of hamstring and groin ailments. He tried to return for the team’s Christmas Day matchup against the Nuggets but played just four minutes before having to leave the game.

He returned to Phoenix for further evaluation while the team continued its six-game road trip.

Now it looks as if Booker is on the shelf for at least a month. He is averaging a career-high 27.1 points per game and already topped 50 points twice this season.

Advertisement

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video