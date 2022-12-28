Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will miss Sunday’s game against Patriots with concussion

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out for Sunday’s game against the Patriots with a concussion, head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday morning.

Teddy Bridgewater will get the start for the Week 17 divisional matchup at Gillette.

Tagovailoa was experiencing symptoms when he met with team doctors Monday. He appeared to bang his head on the ground when he was tackled in the second quarter of Sunday’s 26-20 loss to the Packers, but he never left the game and was not evaluated for a concussion.