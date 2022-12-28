fb-pixel Skip to main content
Patriots

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will miss Sunday’s game against Patriots with concussion

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated December 28, 2022, 21 minutes ago
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been diagnosed with two concussions this season.Doug Murray/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out for Sunday’s game against the Patriots with a concussion, head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday morning.

Teddy Bridgewater will get the start for the Week 17 divisional matchup at Gillette.

Tagovailoa was experiencing symptoms when he met with team doctors Monday. He appeared to bang his head on the ground when he was tackled in the second quarter of Sunday’s 26-20 loss to the Packers, but he never left the game and was not evaluated for a concussion.

It’s the second confirmed concussion for Tagovailoa this season., the first coming on Sept. 29 against the Bengals when he was knocked unconscious in the first half and stretchered off the field.

This story will be updated.

