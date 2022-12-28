US men’s team tripped up by Slovakia in world junior hockey championship

MONCTON, New Brunswick — Dalibor Dvorsky, Robert Baco, and Filip Mesar scored in a 3:19 span in the second period and Slovakia beat the United States, 6-3, Wednesday in the world junior championship.

Libor Nemec, Peter Repcik, and Alex Ciernik also scored for Slovakia and captain Simon Nemec had three assists in the Group B game. Adam Gajan made 23 saves to help Slovakia rebound from an opening 5-2 loss to Finland on Tuesday.

Tyler Boucher of the Ontario Hockey League's Ottawa 67's scored twice for United States. Michigan forward Gavin Brindley added a goal and Colorado College goalie Kaidan Mbereko made 30 saves. The Americans opened Monday with a 5-2 victory over Latvia.