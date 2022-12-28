fb-pixel Skip to main content
Hockey

US men’s team tripped up by Slovakia in world junior hockey championship

By Associated PressUpdated December 28, 2022, 25 minutes ago
US goaltender Kaidan Mbereko stopped Slovakia's Alex Ciernik in the third period for one of his 30 saves.Ron Ward/Associated Press

MONCTON, New Brunswick — Dalibor Dvorsky, Robert Baco, and Filip Mesar scored in a 3:19 span in the second period and Slovakia beat the United States, 6-3, Wednesday in the world junior championship.

Libor Nemec, Peter Repcik, and Alex Ciernik also scored for Slovakia and captain Simon Nemec had three assists in the Group B game. Adam Gajan made 23 saves to help Slovakia rebound from an opening 5-2 loss to Finland on Tuesday.

Tyler Boucher of the Ontario Hockey League's Ottawa 67's scored twice for United States. Michigan forward Gavin Brindley added a goal and Colorado College goalie Kaidan Mbereko made 30 saves. The Americans opened Monday with a 5-2 victory over Latvia.

Advertisement

The US will face Switzerland on Thursday.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video