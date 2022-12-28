Vatican says health of retired pope Benedict XVI ‘worsening’

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican says the health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has undergone a “worsening in the last hours” due to his age and that doctors are constantly monitoring the 95-year-old’s condition.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Pope Francis, who asked the faithful earlier Wednesday to pray for Benedict, went to visit his predecessor in the monastery on Vatican grounds where the retired pontiff has lived since retiring in February 2013. Benedict was the first pontiff to resign in 600 years.