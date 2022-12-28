fb-pixel Skip to main content

Vatican says health of retired pope Benedict XVI ‘worsening’

By FRANCES D'EMILIO The Associated Press,Updated December 28, 2022, 25 minutes ago
Pope Francis, right, hugs Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI prior to the start of a meeting with elderly faithful in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sept. 28, 2014.Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican says the health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has undergone a “worsening in the last hours” due to his age and that doctors are constantly monitoring the 95-year-old’s condition.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Pope Francis, who asked the faithful earlier Wednesday to pray for Benedict, went to visit his predecessor in the monastery on Vatican grounds where the retired pontiff has lived since retiring in February 2013. Benedict was the first pontiff to resign in 600 years.

