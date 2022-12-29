Anthony Horowitz on airport novels and plot envy

Few authors have imagined as many murders as Anthony Horowitz. Between his many best-selling mysteries, such as “Magpie Murders,” and his long-running PBS drama “Foyle’s War,” Horowitz has quite the body count by now. He adds one more to his tally with his most recent book, “The Twist of a Knife,” in which the author has written himself into the plot – as the suspect. Horowitz lives in London with his wife and pug.

BOOKS: How do you make time to read?

HOROWITZ: I read on trains and buses and every morning and every night. It still is the fuel of my life. When I’m at my busiest, I’m reading a ton for research. For example, for “Foyle’s War” I read five books for every episode I wrote. I would read and read and read, and maybe one book would give me an idea for a clue to include in the show.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

BOOKS: What were the key books you turned to for “Foyle’s War”?

Advertisement

HOROWITZ: Angus Calder’s “The People’s War” and Norman Longmate’s “How We Lived Then.” Those were my two bibles. They are about how people lived during World War II. They are just so full of insight and anecdotes.

BOOKS: What do you read for yourself mostly?

HOROWITZ: I generally read fiction for pleasure. I’ve just picked out a book for my Christmas read. I’m going away for two weeks, and I went back to the 19th century. I’m reading Wilkie Collins’s “Armadale.” I’ve read a lot of his books, including “The Moonstone” and “The Woman in White.” In “Armadale,” he created a character named Lydia Gwilt, a wonderful name and one of the great anti-heroes in literature. Then I always pick up a book at the airport.

BOOKS: What kind of books do you look for at the airport?

Advertisement

HOROWITZ: I always like to see if they stock me first, and then I like to have a good mosey around. Since I’m taking a literary book, I should go for something very modern, probably a thriller. I generally don’t read murder mysteries because I’m always so nervous that the book will annoy me because the writer has such good ideas. Then I will wish I’d had them.

BOOKS: Which is the last book you read that annoyed you like that?

HOROWITZ: I recently read Ira Levin’s “A Kiss Before Dying,” a very good, old thriller. It annoyed me because it had one of the greatest clues in a murder mystery. I love Japanese murder mysteries. Keigo Higashino is a writer I like very much. In his books, like “The Devotion of Suspect X,” he comes up with ideas that are so profoundly good. If only I had thought of them. It’s too late. He has.

BOOKS: How old were you when you began reading mysteries and thrillers?

HOROWITZ: I was given a Sherlock Holmes at 17, and that drew me to detective fiction. Then between secondary school and university, I hitchhiked around the world, from Singapore to London, through Afghanistan, Iran, and Iraq — what would be a very dangerous trip now. The youth hostels then always stocked Agatha Christie. I read almost all of her in a year

BOOKS: Who do you read for literary fiction?

HOROWITZ: I adore Sarah Waters. My book of the year is Robert Harris’s newest historical novel, “Act of Oblivion,” which is probably the best of his work. I’m always dipping back into the 19th century. Dickens is my great love in life. I’m not crazy for novellas or short stories. I love the complexity of a big novel.

Advertisement

BOOKS: Are you a fast reader?

HOROWITZ: As I get older I find I’m quite a slow reader. One of the pleasures of reading a book is that sense of picking up pace. I start slowly and the more absorbed I get into a book, the faster I read. Eventually there will come a moment when I don’t go to bed because I’m so immersed in the book. But once a book is over, it’s over. Revisiting a book does have certain value but nothing ever quite beats the first time you read a book that stays with you for life. It’s like meeting the kid who will become your best friend.

Interview was edited and condensed. Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @GlobeBiblio. Amy Sutherland is the author, most recently, of “Rescuing Penny Jane” and she can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com.