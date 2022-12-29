Author readings around Boston Jan. 1-7

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
TUESDAY
Allegra Goodman (“Sam”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
WEDNESDAY
Allegra Goodman (“Sam”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
THURSDAY
Henry Horenstein (”Speedway 1972″) is in conversation with Ray Magliozzi at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Lana Harper (“Back in a Spell”) is in conversation with Sangu Mandanna at 7 p.m. virtually via Copper Dog Books ... Eileen Cleary (“2 a.m. with Keats”), Wendy Drexler (“Notes from the Column of Memory”), Eric E. Hyett (“Aporia”), and Alexis Ivy (“Taking the Homeless Census”) read at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop ... Shawn Peters (“The Unforgettable Logan Foster”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $5).
Advertisement