Local bestsellers for the week ended Dec. 25

3. A World of Curiosities Louise Penny Minotaur

4. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

5. The Last Chairlift John Irving Simon & Schuster

6. The Passenger Cormac McCarthy Knopf

7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

8. Mad Honey Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan Ballantine

9. The Marriage Portrait Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

10. Lucy by the Sea Elizabeth Strout Random House

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times Michelle Obama Crown

2. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook Ina Garten Clarkson Potter

3. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

4. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams Stacy Schiff Little, Brown

5. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle Jon Meacham Random House

6. Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story Bono Knopf

7. The Philosophy of Modern Song Bob Dylan Simon & Schuster

8. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human Siddhartha Mukherjee Scribner

9. Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files Deb Perelman Knopf

10. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals Melissa Clark Clarkson Potter

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

2. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

3. It Starts with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

4. The Best American Short Stories 2022 Andrew Sean Greer, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.) Mariner

5. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

6. The Sentence Louise Erdrich Harper

7. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

8. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

9. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

10. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

3. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

4. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law Mary Roach Norton

5. All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business Mel Brooks Ballantine

6. The Book of Delights: Essays Ross Gay Algonquin

7. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Vintage

8. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin Press

9. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

10. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America Matt Kracht Chronicle

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Dec. 25. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.