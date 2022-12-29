At Mass MoCA, Jason Moran’s ‘Black Stars’ pays tribute to the ghosts of jazz history

I had just that luck late last year, when Moran played a 90-minute set at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport. On that frigid night, the stage curtains were drawn open behind him to reveal a starkly spectacular view of Rockport harbor. Against that backdrop, Moran played, and talked, and played, and talked some more; every interstitial was jam-packed with stories, personal and otherwise, that built for the audience a foundation of American jazz history, Moran’s passion.

NORTH ADAMS — To be lucky enough to attend a solo piano concert by Jason Moran feels a lot like being dropped into a graduate seminar on American cultural history, albeit one with a lushly beautiful and moving live soundtrack.

He described the dynamics of the Great Migration that brought millions of Black Americans from the Jim Crow South to the cities of the North, and how jazz had rooted and blossomed in makeshift clubs in cities like Chicago and New York as a consequence. And he cited his own mentors, musical and otherwise, who had shown him that the path he walked stretched out not just in front of him, but far behind, and that history would — had to — live in and through him, and not in music alone.

Every chapter of the story lead to a song, an arrangement, a musical departure; Moran would tell, and then he would show, to my mesmerized pleasure. His delivery, slow and deliberate, warm and sincere, conveyed an easy sense of import — that this mattered. I likened the experience to an education, which it surely was; but were I a spiritual sort, I might have compared it to going to church.

Jason Moran, "STAGED: Savoy Ballroom 1," 2015. Installed as part of "Black Stars: Writing in the Dark," at Mass MoCA. Courtesy of the artist and Luhring Augustine, New York

Moran himself isn’t present at Mass MoCA, where “Black Stars: Writing in the Dark,” a new exhibition of his art, opened in late December. But human presence, his and others, is palpable all the same. The show is split between a pair of galleries: The first, with its high ceilings and industrial support columns, is lined with rough, gestural abstract works on paper in deep, elemental shades: Ruddy maroon and ash gray, dark cobalt and coal-black. The second gallery contains a pair of elaborate stage sets, brightly lit but conspicuously vacant, as though awaiting performers perpetually late for their call time.

The reverse, actually, is true: Both are from Moran’s STAGED series, where he reconstructs significant sites in Black musical history. The absence is key: None of the sites exists anymore, victims of unforgiving landlords or developers or whatever else causes high-profile, low-margin cultural hubs to pack up and shut down.

The venues of the STAGED series are fragments, ghost worlds, sacred spaces done with the blasphemous indignity of dissolution. One, “Savoy Ballroom I,” from 2015, with its high-arching brocade bandstand, evokes the legendary dance hall in Harlem on Lenox Avenue where legends like Ella Fitzgerald, Benny Goodman, and Duke Ellington made their names. The other, “Studio Rivbea,” re-creates the parachute-draped stage in the Bond Street loft in New York where Sam and Beatrice Rivers hosted a hub of experimental performance that helped nurture the avant-garde free jazz scene in the 1970s.

Jason Moran, "Studio Rivbea," 2022. Installed as part of "Black Stars: Writing in the Dark," at Mass MoCA. Courtesy of the artist and Luhring Augustine, New York

It’s Moran’s most recent piece in the series, commissioned by the museum for this very show, and his most personal: In 2001, when he was just 25, he and Rivers made an album together: “Black Stars,” also the exhibition’s title. Listen carefully and you’ll hear it playing softly as you close in on the drum kit positioned under the soft drape of the parachute; it’s the whisper of the past, reaching to be heard in the present.

Moran has been a go-to composer for contemporary artists needing scores for their pieces for years (he’s a longtime collaborator with Joan Jonas and Glenn Ligon, to name just a couple). A few years ago, he crossed over completely and added “artist” to his resume; his first solo museum exhibition came to the ICA in 2018.

Several of the STAGED works were part of that show, and I was struck by their elegiac clarity. Icons of Black American culture — the Savoy, Studio Rivbea, and countless others — have vanished from cityscapes all over the country. The erasure of what surely qualify as sacred spaces says a lot, I think, about the exclusions of history — and whose it has been, largely, to tell. Moran doesn’t reanimate them here so much as cauterize the wound they left behind. They are static, almost sterile things, somewhere between living and dead — forgotten, but in a haunting way, not gone.

Jason Moran, Various works on paper, 2022. Installed in "Black Stars: Writing in the Dark" at Mass MoCA. Courtesy of the artist and Luhring Augustine, New York

What I had never seen before was the work of Jason Moran, painter. As unstuck as they seem next to his familiar terrain of jazz history here, the connection between the two spaces is stronger than a glance might suggest. His paintings, rich pigment stains on handmade paper, are strikingly robust and beautiful, with great spontaneous swipes of color and texture that suggest the action painting of Abstract Expressionism (the closest aesthetic cousin, I think, might be the gestural verve of Franz Kline).

They’re all dated 2022 — brand new, and an apparent art-making departure. But any homage being paid is winking, if at all. Moran is faithful to the cause; look closely and you’ll see the texture in those colorful swipes that reveals them to be impressions of a piano keyboard. Incredibly, each painting is a product of his piano playing, the pigment streaked on the surface with his fingers as they travel the keyboard from end to end (the keyboard in “Studio Rivbea” is stained red; it took a moment to put the pieces together — I thought Moran had played so furiously he’d drawn blood — but it was actually the residue of one of these paintings being made). They’re not abstract, but real-life tracks of a player while he plays — and like the STAGED series, remnants of a song when the music’s over and the lights come on.

JASON MORAN: BLACK STARS: WRITING IN THE DARK

At Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams. Ongoing. 413-662-2111, www.massmoca.org

























Murray Whyte can be reached at murray.whyte@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TheMurrayWhyte.