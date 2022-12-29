Our TV critic’s wish list for 2023

LET “SNL” GEL: In 2023, I’d love to see the “Saturday Night Live” cast continue to develop, now that so many long-timers — including, most recently, Cecily Strong — have graduated. At long last, there’s room for some of the relatively newer cast members — such as Sarah Sherman, Punkie Johnson, and Chloe Fineman — to develop their personas and, perhaps, steer the comedy in new directions. Also, may Lorne Michaels continue to bring on unexpected hosts, which have included, this season, Megan Thee Stallion, Brendan Gleeson, and Keke Palmer. The show has needed a good and thorough shaking up for a while now, and it may finally be getting one.

As we enter the new year, I’ve got some specific hopes for the world of 2023 TV, beyond my general plea for originality and quality. Here are some of my wishes:

LET PEAK TV PEAK: Now that the streaming world is no longer growing insanely, and investors are anxious about the likes of Netflix and Disney, I’m hoping there will be fewer shows coming down the pike. Perhaps the streamers will no longer want to throw ridiculous amounts of money at mediocre scripts now that they’re not expanding at the same rate, and perhaps they will focus a little more on quality over quantity. Similarly, I’m hoping that the number of streaming services has peaked, and that mergers like the upcoming consolidation of Discovery+ and HBO Max will become more common. We fell in love with the idea of endless options and choices on TV about two decades ago, but now we’re almost paralyzed by them.

LET THE GLOBES GO: One of the few blessings of the past year was the absence of the Golden Globe Awards after NBC declined to air the ceremony over the extreme lack of diversity among the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. But the Globes have been a mess in other ways for a long time, not least of all thanks to a crooked voting policy that has allowed the tiny membership to reward studio gift-giving with nominations. Of the countless awards shows now airing on TV every year, it may be the least valid. So now that NBC is bringing the show back in January, I’m hoping we’ll all forget to watch it and stars will forget to show up. If the ratings tank in a big way, perhaps TV will give up on what has long been an embarrassment to Hollywood.

Bryan Cranston deserves a better showcase for his talent than "Your Honor." Skip Bolen

LET CRANSTON CRANSTON: Please, pretty please, let Bryan Cranston find a good TV role this year, one that doesn’t look at all like Walter White. After “Breaking Bad,” he went to Showtime’s “Your Honor,” playing another man breaking bad, this one after his son leaves the site of a fatal accident. Alas, the story line quickly spiraled so wildly out of control that his performance got lost in the chaos (the second and final season premieres Jan. 15). He’s an actor whose range has often been praised, particularly after he went from “Malcolm in the Middle” to “Breaking Bad”; so let’s see more of that range. Television is a brighter place when Cranston is shining.

LET WHITE’S “LOTUS” BLOOM AGAIN: Strangely, I heard plenty of griping about season two of Mike White’s HBO anthology series “The White Lotus.” I found it as entertaining and thought-provoking as the first, and I am already eager to see the third, even if it’s going to be Tanya-less. It’s the returning show I’m most looking forward to in 2023. So here is my official wish that the next season, reportedly set in Japan, will continue the streak. “I think the third season, it would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality,” White told Esquire. A funny look at death? I’m for it.

LET “JUSTIFY” JUSTIFY ITS EXISTENCE: Wait, you haven’t heard? “Justified” is more or less returning to FX this year, this time as “Justified: City Primeval.” Timothy Olyphant is playing Raylan Givens again, but in Miami, where he is helping to raise his daughter (played by Olyphant’s daughter Vivian). I’m not a fan of the avalanche of reboots and revivals, on philosophical grounds (can’t we be more original?) and because they tend to be inferior. But I am hoping that this one will be an exception, and that Olyphant’s pitch-perfect portrayal of Raylan will not be compromised.

LET REALITY SINK IN: This year, may it come to pass that people, specifically Globe readers who like TV, will find a way to cycle through the streaming services. Television no longer works the same way, my friends, and it will do no good to complain about it to me in long emails and in the comments sections of my stories. If you can afford the price of a movie or a book or a pair of lattes, you can afford the price of a month of viewing on Apple TV+ or HBO Max, two streamers that offer extraordinary shows. Sign up, watch a bunch of shows — on Apple TV+, you’ll get “Severance,” “Bad Sisters,” “Black Bird,” “For All Mankind,” “Slow Horses,” and many others — and then cancel and try another service. Also, cheaper, ad-supported tiers are more available than ever, including on Hulu, HBO Max, Netflix, and Disney+.

LET THEM BE: I heard too many hot takes on Meghan and Harry in 2022, particularly from those who are protesting the Sussexes’ American career a little too much. I don’t want to hear any more whining in 2023, especially if the hater is trying unsuccessfully to use a “Game of Thrones” reference. The royal family failed them and missed an opportunity to be inclusive and adapt to the real world. They’re bitter about it. Now they’re making rich-people TV shows — and making money from them — in the manner of reality TV stars including Kardashians and Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise. If you don’t like their shows, don’t bother with them. Pick up your remote and vote no.

Hasan Minhaj is among the rotating cast of hosts for "The Daily Show" in the months ahead. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation

LET “THE DAILY SHOW” FIND THE RIGHT ONE: Trevor Noah has left the Comedy Central series after a seven-year run that saw him slowly but surely rise to the occasion. And for the coming months, after its Jan. 17 return with new episodes, the show will be hosted by a rotating roster of guest hosts including Leslie Jones, Sarah Silverman, Hasan Minhaj, Chelsea Handler, Marlon Wayans, and Al Franken. I’m hoping the network will go for the best person for the job, and not just someone who has a familiar name and brand.

LET THERE BE MORE OF: Aubrey Plaza, who was the twisted heart and soul of “The White Lotus.” Paul Walter Hauser, who was supremely creepy in “Black Bird.” Paddy Considine, whose king on “House of the Dragon” was too human for his job. Himesh Patel, whose Jeevan was a poignant surrogate father on “Station Eleven.” And Milly Alcock, who gave an extraordinary, but, alas, time-limited turn as the young Rhaenyra on “House of the Dragon.”

