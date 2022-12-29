Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS John Flansburg and John Linnell celebrate four decades of making witty, wonderously oddball, and well-wrought pop songs like the gleaming “Man, It’s So Loud in Here” and the giddy “Ana Ng” with this pre-New Year’s Eve bash, at which they’ll be accompanied by a horn section. Dec. 30, 8 p.m. The Strand Theatre, Providence. 401-618-8900, thestrandri.com

TONY CLARKE Start off 2023 with a night of tunes spun by this Boston club staple, who spins wide-ranging sets and whose own music has thumping basslines and high-energy auras. Jan. 1, 10 p.m., Mémoire, Everett. bignight.com

Advertisement

PET FOX “A Face In Your Life,” the latest album from this local trio, is moody and intense, with spindly guitar licks and pensive lyrics. They play with two other area acts, the fuzzed-out rockers Crescent Ridge and the dreamgaze outfit Broken Head. Jan. 5, 7 p.m. Notch Brewing Brighton. 617-548-2947, notchbrewing.com

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

ELLIS PAUL Veteran singer-songwriter Ellis Paul maintains his New Year’s Eve tradition with a string of shows, backed by a full band, at the venerable basement venue he calls his home base. Dec. 30, 8 p.m., $40; Dec. 31, 7 and 10 p.m., $50. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

WARD HAYDEN & THE OUTLIERS DO HANK Hank Williams has been gone for a long time, but his music endures; Hayden and company return with their memorializing tribute exactly 70 years after the Lovesick Blues Boy left this vale of tears in the back seat of his Cadillac. Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $40 (New Year’s Day show sold out). The Lizard Lounge, 1667 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 617-547-0759, www.lizardloungeclub.com

REUNION BAND Inclined to kick the new year off with some pickin’ and grinnin’? Bluegrass Tuesdays is back in full swing at its new Cambridge location; this week’s featured act is long-running Boston trad outfit the Reunion Band. Kings of Ghost Town open. Jan. 3, 7 p.m. No cover. Lily P’s, 50 Binney St., Cambridge. www.bluegrasstuesdays.com

Advertisement

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

RICK DIMUZIO TRIO The accomplished saxophonist, composer, and educator is most often heard as a sideman hereabouts and elsewhere, but for this gig he’ll strut his stuff as leader in the tightwire act of a horn-led trio, with buoyant bassist Max Ridley and dancing drummer Francisco Mela. Jan. 4, 6:30 p.m. $10-$15. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

MILES DONAHUE QUARTET Veteran Grammy-winning jazz critic Bob Blumenthal has called seasoned multi-instrumentalist Donahue “a best-kept jazz secret, equally adept on trumpet and various saxophones, and a composer of grace and originality.” With pianist Steve Hunt, electric bassist Gerson Quiroga, and drummer Larry Finn. Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m. $10. Arthur’s House of Jazz at the Sahara Club, 88 Oak St., Methuen. www.arthurshouseofjazz.com

DANIELLE MIRAGLIA & THE GLORY JUNKIES Time to catch up with the incendiary singer-songwriter and guitarist and her burning band, who were dubbed Blues Act of the Year at the 2021 New England Music Awards. Jan. 6, 8 p.m. $20-$40. The Music Room, 541 Main St., West Yarmouth. www.musicroomcapecod.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON BAROQUE The period instrument orchestra greets the New Year in its customary fashion, offering New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day concerts of sparkling music for orchestra and soloists by Bach, Telemann, Vivaldi, and more. Dec. 31, 8 p.m., Calderwood Studio, GBH; Jan. 1, 3 p.m., Sanders Theatre, Harvard University, Cambridge. https://baroque.boston

Advertisement

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA The BSO picks up where it left off at Symphony Hall, welcoming Israeli conductor Omer Meir Wellber, actor Eli Danker, and mononymously known violinist Midori for an evening of music by Tchaikovsky, Beethoven, and the Israeli composer Ella Milch-Sheriff, whose “The Eternal Stranger” for narrator and orchestra will receive its American premiere. Jan. 5-7. Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

AN EVENING WITH CHRISTINE EBERSOLE The talented singer-actress, who won Tony Awards for “42nd Street” and “Grey Gardens” and plays Dottie on CBS’s “Bob Hearts Abishola,” will perform in concert with Billy Stritch at the piano as part of Mark Cortale’s Broadway @ Town Hall series for the First Light Festival. Dec. 31. Provincetown Town Hall. 800-838-3006, www.ptownarthouse.com

CHICKEN & BISCUITS A raucously big-hearted comedy by Douglas Lyons about the fissures and resilience of family, “Chicken & Biscuits” unfolds before and during the funeral for a revered pastor and patriarch in New Haven. At the play’s center is the clash between two strong-willed, very different women: the upright academic Baneatta, played by the estimable Jacqui Parker, and her flamboyant younger sister, Beverly, portrayed by Thomika Bridwell in a highly entertaining, go-for-broke performance. Directed by Lyndsay Allyn Cox. Through Jan. 8. (No performances through Dec. 31.) Presented by The Front Porch Arts Collective. At Suffolk University’s Modern Theatre. frontporcharts.org and ovationtix.com

Advertisement

MIDWINTER REVELS: A SOLSTICE CELEBRATION — TALES FROM ELLIS ISLAND With music, puppetry, story, and song, “Midwinter Revels: A Solstice Celebration” takes place on Christmas Eve in the 1920s on Ellis Island, where a delay in processing requires new arrivals from Ireland and Jewish immigrants from Russia and Germany to spend an extended time together. Inspired by their children and by the Mexican nurses in charge of their care, the families slowly transcend their differences and build a rapport. Written and directed by Patrick Swanson. Music direction by Elijah Botkin. Featuring Carolyn Saxon, Ricardo Holguin, Stephanie Clayman, Rosalba Solis, Maeve Leahy, Ewan Swanson, and David Coffin, along with instrumentalists Glenn Dickson, Tom Pixton, and Keith Murphy. “Virtual Encore Streaming Window” from Dec. 29-Jan. 8. Filmed at Harvard University’s Sanders Theatre, Cambridge. Tickets to virtual performances at revels.org/midwinter.

DON AUCOIN





Dance

JACOB’S PILLOW DANCE INTERACTIVE As the organization’s collection of dance videos from over the past century continues to grow, fabulous choreographic moments are featured in curated playlists. The latest free release, entitled “Transcending Tragedy,” brings together 20 wide-ranging contributions by BalletX, Loni Landon, Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet, Maya Beiser & Wendy Whelan, Rennie Harris Puremovement, Martha Graham Dance Company, and more, including a beautiful clip of Nina Ananiashvili dancing “The Dying Swan.” https://danceinteractive.jacobspillow.org/

SHEN YUN After escaping oppression in their native country, a number of Chinese artists settled in the US, and through the New York-based company Shen Yun, they share cultural traditions going back thousands of years. They also bring dazzling dance artistry amid a spectacle of brilliant color and live music. Through Dec. 31. $90-$200. Boch Center Wang Theatre. www.bochcenter.org

Advertisement

DISNEY ON ICE The company calls its current winter season show “Find Your Hero,” shining a spotlight on some of the franchise’s most beloved characters, from Mickey and Minnie to more contemporary icons like Moana and Ariel. Through virtuosic figure skating and eye-catching sets and costumes, the ice spectacular aims to take kids of all ages on a magical journey through time and place. Through Jan. 2. $15-$130. Agganis Arena at Boston University. www.disneyonice.com

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

FELIX GONZALEZ-TORRES One of a generation of late 1980s-early 1990s artists I tend to think of as romantic conceptualists (Gabriel Orozco being another, to name just one), Gonzalez-Torres’s work frequently involved a subtle invitation, audience participation, and then something to take home. At the Portland Museum of Art, the installation of one of his untitled 1991 installations has a notably sweet resolution. Over time, a pile of candies shaped in a wedge and installed in the corner of the gallery will grow smaller and smaller, until, I imagine, the piece ceases to exist altogether. The nature of the invitation, and its reward, leaves me doubting whether it will last its whole four-month schedule; but maybe post-holiday overindulgence guilt will help. Through April 23. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland, Maine. 207-775-6148, portlandmuseum.org

SHELAGH KEELEY: DRAWN TO PLACE Keeley, whose work spans photography, film, and performance, is likely best-known for her large-scale, site-specific wall drawings, one of which she created for the Peabody Essex Museum this fall. The drawings, which she sees as a way “to explore the structural essence of an object and the spirit of a space or institution,” embed in a location’s history. This one, 58 feet long, is the product of the artist’s research into PEM’s Philips Library Collection, where revelation and surprise load her work with the spontaneous energy of discovery. Through Nov. 26. Peabody Essex Museum, East India Square, 161 Essex St., Salem. 978-745-9500, www.pem.org

EJ HILL: BRAKE RUN HELIX On a roller coaster, a “brake run” is a section of track designed to slow the coaster’s momentum. For Hill — who built an actual, functioning roller coaster at Mass MoCA this fall — the term has metaphorical import as well as practical. Hill’s installation, installed in the museum’s massive Building 5, is meant to evoke the fact that amusement parks were hotbeds of conflict amid the desegregation efforts in the Jim Crow South, and that simple communal joy was denied a significant segment of the population for so long. Ongoing. Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams. 413-664-4481, www.massmoca.org

MURRAY WHYTE

KADRI PÄRNAMETS: CHOREOGRAPHY OF WATER Pärnamets works with porcelain, perhaps the most challenging ceramic medium, crafting biomorphic forms that often have vivid surface detail akin to Renaissance and Impressionist paintings. Here, she takes inspiration from rain, making vessels and sculptures that nod to clouds, weather, growth, and containment. Through Jan. 28. Ferrin Contemporary, 1315 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams. 413-346-4004, www.ferrincontemporary.com

CATE McQUAID

Images from "Kadri Pärnamets: The Choreography of Water," on view at Ferrin Contemporary in North Adams, on the Mass MoCA campus, through Jan. 28. Courtesy of Ferrin Contemporary





EVENTS

Comedy

JIMMY TINGLE The Cambridge native and satirist ends the old year and kicks off the new with his “Humor for Humanity” shows Friday and Sunday at First Church. Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 3 p.m. $30-$45. First Church in Cambridge, 11 Garden St., Cambridge. www.jimmytingle.com

COMEDY AND CABERNET A stacked bill at this regular show in City Winery’s Haymarket Lounge, featuring Dan Boulger, Rodney Norman, Casey McNeal, James Patterson, Jessie Baade, and Jamie Aird. Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m. $25-$29. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, https://citywinery.com/boston

RYAN CALLEN In his new special, “Man Tears,” the former “MADtv” star talks about how, at 55, his future is now. “You cannot have a vision board, ‘cause no one gives a [expletive] who you want to be at 60,” he says. “It’s not gonna get better.” Dec. 30-31, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. $35-$55. Laugh Boston, 435 Summer St. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

FIRST NIGHT BOSTON Enjoy a slate of musical and circus performances, a parade, and fireworks at Boston’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration. Performances will include a Midnight Pyrotechnics Display, the Frog Pond Skating Spectacular, and a show from the Greater Boston Chinese Cultural Association. Dec. 31, noon-Jan 1 12:30 a.m. Free to attend. Centrally located in Copley Square with performances at Boston Common, Boston Public Library, and more. firstnightboston.org

CINDERELLA BY TANGLEWOOD MARIONETTES Puppet Showplace Theater presents a retelling of the classic Christmas story performed by the nationally touring company Tanglewood Marionettes. The show will feature over a dozen marionettes in lavish costumes, plus a few exciting twists on the classic fairytale. Dec. 30, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. $16. Puppet Showplace Theater, 32 Station St., Brookline. puppetshowplace.org

FIRST RUN Start the New Year off with a bang at Lowell’s First Run, a 5k or 10k (runner’s choice) that welcomes runners and walkers alike. All participants will receive free and unlimited bowling at Bowlero Lowell from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m on Jan. 1, and organizers will also be hosting an Athletic & Winter Clothing Drive on-site, collecting donations for families in need in the Merrimack Valley and surrounding areas. Jan. 1, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $49-$59. Park at 1001 Pawtucket Blvd., Lowell. firstrunma.com

JOY ASHFORD