Viewing the arrival of 2023 from the comfort of home

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest”: This annual tradition will find Liza Koshy joining Ryan Seacrest to cohost live from Times Square. It will feature appearances and performances from Duran Duran, Halle Bailey, Ben Platt, Shaggy, and New Edition. (ABC, 8 p.m.)

A lot of people aren’t going out on the town on New Year’s Eve, because they never do or maybe because they don’t want to risk exposure to COVID. Some will want to stream shows or movies, and ignore the date; others will want to watch the holiday action from afar on TV. Here are a few of Saturday night’s celebratory options:

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party”: Miley Cyrus and her godmother, Dolly Parton, team up for the night. Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman, Lotto, Liily, Rae Sremmurd, and Sia are among the guest performers. (NBC and Peacock, 10:30 p.m.)

“CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash”: You want country music? They’ll have it. Zac Brown Band, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, and Brooks & Dunn are among the stars at this party. (CBS and Paramount+, 8 p.m.)

“CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live”: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen return for their kooky annual special live from Times Square. Usher, Kevin Hart, Ellie Goulding, Patti LaBelle, REO Speedwagon, Nick Cannon, Jenifer Lewis, and John Stamos are expected to appear. (CNN, 8 p.m.)

“United in Song 2022: Ringing in The New Year Together”:

Set in a number of different regions, including Boise, Idaho, and Atlanta, this PBS special will feature performances by Jason Derulo, Carolina Gaitán, Mandy Gonzalez, Brett Young, Natalie Grant, and others. (GBH2, 8 p.m.)

